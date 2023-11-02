The festive season is upon us, so it’s safe to say families around the island are gearing up for their holiday festivities. Seminyak’s vibrant Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has prepared an array of neighbourhood-inspired Christmas and New Year’s programmes.

Serving up decadent brunches and dinners, the festive happenings at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach this year will make your year-end holiday filled with heartwarming moments to cherish.

End-of-Year Feasts at Makase

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, celebrate Christmas Eve with a Family-Style Christmas Eve Dinner from 6pm to 10pm at Makase’s charming and rustic dining venue. Indulge in Southeast Asia’s culinary heritage and classic Christmas favourite during this family-style dinner. Expect the likes of House-made Honey Glazed Ham and Rolled Roasted Turkey. Priced at IDR 750,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drink, water, and soft drinks or upgrade your experience with free-flow alcoholic beverages for IDR 950,000 per person. Children below 11 years old dine for half price. The evening will be enlivened by a live acoustic performance.

Come Christmas Day, on Monday 25 December 2023, the Christmas Brunch at Makase will showcase a sumptuous buffet spread from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Explore the various food stations, from the Salad Counter and Cold Cuts to the Live Carving Station and Dessert Corner. The brunch is priced at IDR 950,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drinks, water, and soft drinks. The free-flow alcoholic beverage package is priced at IDR 1,350,000 per person. Children below 11 years old dine for half price.

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, 31 December 2023, savour the New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner from 6.30pm to 11pm. Revel in an array of Indonesian and international dishes spread over ten food stations. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,100,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drink, water, and soft drinks or upgrade your experience with free-flow alcoholic beverages for IDR 1,950,000 per person, while children below 11 dine for 50% off. From 10.30pm onwards, enjoy a live acoustic band and DJ performances at Tree Bar.

Decadent Festive Dining at SugarSand

At SugarSand, indulge in a 5-course Japanese Set Menu Christmas Dinner on Monday, 25 December 2023 from 6pm to 10pm. Featuring an enticing 5-course Japanese set menu by Chef Syamsul Rizal, the dinner will feature the likes of Toro Truffle Tataki, Sushi, Sashimi Platter, and an exclusive dessert, Raspberry Matcha Opera Cake. Priced at IDR 1,100,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drink, water, and soft drinks or IDR 1,600,000 per person with cocktail pairing. Kids menu is also available for the little ones.

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, 31 December 2023, enjoy a 5-course Traditional Japanese Dinner from 6pm to 11pm. Chef Syamsul Rizal has carefully curated authentic dishes such as Chawanmushi, Lobster, and more. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,100,000 per person, inclusive of welcome drink, water, and soft drinks or IDR 1,900,000 including cocktail pairing. A Kids menu and a Festive Vegetarian menu are available.

To find out more about their Festive Programme, click here!



Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 813 5369 5640

hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com