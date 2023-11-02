Experience a night of pure indulgence at Bulgari Resort Bali’s illustrious Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin as they present the Notte Del Tartufo Bianco, a wine-paired dinner in celebration of the Italian white truffle season.

Set to be held on Friday, 10 November 2023, from 6pm onwards, the exclusive Notte Del Tartufo Bianco dinner will be personally overseen by Chef Luca Fantin and Resident Chef Alessandro Mazzali, where the distinct aroma of the white truffle will take centre stage.

If you’re a connoisseur of truffles, then you’ll know that they are a prized delicacy in Italy, treasured for their intense aroma and flavour that can enhance even the humblest dishes to epicurean masterpieces. As one of the world’s main truffle producers – Italy produces, consumes, and exports its harvests year-round with truffle festivals held around the prized ingredient, a true testament to their high regard for the Italian gem.

There are many varieties of truffles, however, the Tartufo Bianco (white truffle) is the finest and most expensive of all. With a smooth outer layer and straw-coloured to greyish interiors, the white truffle has a unique, intense, and pungent smell and flavour profile.

Only harvested from the beginning of October to the end of December, it is among the most elusive and rare truffles in the world. Thus, making this one-night-only dinner an event that culinary aficionados shouldn’t miss. Immerse in this decadent Italian dinner paired with Gaja wine, a Barbaresco winery that has been in the same family since its founding in 1859.

The Notte Del Tartufo Bianco dinner is priced at IDR 5,700,000++ per person, inclusive of Gaja wine pairing. To find out more, click here!

For more information or reservation, please contact +62 361 847 1000 or +62 815 1403 8549

Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin

at Bulgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 1000 | +62 815 1403 8549

restaurant.reservations@bulgarihotels.com

bulgarihotels.com