This festive holiday, Raffles Bali welcomes holiday-goers to embrace the spirit of the season at their stunning resort, enclosed by the lush landscapes of Jimbaran. The five-star resort has curated enchanting festive celebrations and culinary offerings to make your year-end escape a special one.

Charmingly nestled on a hillside that opens to the mesmerising ocean vista, Raffles Bali presents the idyllic destination for a picturesque holiday retreat, where families can come together to cherish the magical moments on Christmas and New Year’s.

Joyful Christmas Indulgences

On Christmas Eve and Day (24 & 25 Dec), Rumari invites guests to an indulgent Christmas Dinner, from 6pm to 10pm. The joyous dinner will feature a 7-course menu that draws inspiration from the wealth of sustainable and fresh produce from Bali and across the archipelago, infused with classic and festive elements. The dinner is priced at IDR 2,250,000++ per person.

Meanwhile, savour an exquisite Christmas Eve and Day Brunch (24 & 25 Dec) at Loloan Beach Bar & Grill for those seeking a relaxed yet elegant celebration. Revel in a sumptuous brunch at the secluded beachfront of Raffles Bali from 11am to 3pm. Guests can expect a spread of culinary masterpieces with a unique variety of Chef’s Creations, such as a gourmet array of pastries, artisanal cheese, seafood platter, Christmas desserts, and more, complemented with the finest wines. The brunch experience starts from IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

Leading up to the New Year, Loloan also hosts a series of delectable dining offers including Lobster Night (26 Dec), BBQ Night (27 Dec), Ceviche (28 Dec), Italian Night (29 Dec), and Aperol Spritz & Chilled Seafood Platter, all held from 6pm to 10pm and features live entertainment.

Sparkling New Year Celebrations

Usher in the New Year at Loloan Beach Bar & Grill with New Year celebrations, commencing with a New Year’s Eve Dinner (31 Dec), from 6.30pm to 2am. Indulge in a 6-course degustation menu and a dessert buffet paired with exquisite wines. Dine under the sparkling stars before you toast to 2024 as the sky illuminates with dazzling fireworks. The dinner starts from IDR 4,000,000++ per person.

Begin the first day of 2024 with a leisurely New Year’s Brunch at Loloan (1 Jan) from 11am to 3pm. The iconic resort presents a tantalising and sophisticated spread of delights, from delectable amuse-bouche to an epicurean selection of artisanal pasta to plate degustation desserts, complemented with mouthwatering pass-around and premium wines. The brunch starts from IDR 1,350,000++ per person.

The feasts don’t stop there, the resort also prepares a series of thematic dinners and live entertainment at Loloan such as Antipasto & Aperitivo (2 Jan), Butcher Night (3 Jan), Oyster & Champagne (4 Jan), Family-Style Grill Night (5 Jan), and Spanish Tapas & Sangria (6 Jan), all held from 6pm to 10pm.

Festive Rooms Offers

For travellers looking to elevate their festive celebrations with an exquisite retreat at the resort’s spacious pool villas, they’re offering special festive room offers starting from IDR 46,000,000++ for a stay period crossing 24 & 25 December 2023 and 7 January 2024, and for a stay period that includes 31 December 2023 starting from IDR 58,000,000++ with a minimum 2 nights’ stay.

Find out Raffles Bali’s full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 851 7110 9559 or email bali@raffles.com

Raffles Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera No. 1A, Jimbaran

+62 361 2015 800 | +62 851 7110 9559

bali@raffles.com

rafflesbali.com