They say the way to the heart is through the stomach, and The Stones – Legian, Bali will do just that and more this festive season. The stylish hotel invites you to sip and savour this December with joyful holiday feasts to welcome the New Year.

Christmas Eve Dinner

On 24 December 2023, kick off your celebrations with a Christmas Eve Dinner at Big Fish Grill from 6pm onwards. Indulge in a sumptuous 4-course set menu with your loved ones, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person. The dinner welcomes families to share Christmas merriments, with a special kids’ menu available for children aged 3 to 12.

Christmas Day Brunch

The following day, Big Fish Grill invites you to enjoy a heartwarming Christmas Day Brunch buffet on 25 December 2023. Bask in the spirit of Christmas as you relish in a bountiful buffet spread including holiday classics, priced at IDR 599,000++ per person (non-alcohol package) or IDR 850,000++ per person (free-flow alcohol package). Embrace the joys of Christmas Day with a delightful array of carefully curated holiday classics by the culinary team.

The festivities extend with a special visit from Santa Claus and Santarina at the pool activities during brunch, an enchanting Christmas Choir performance in front of Big Fish Grill, and gifts delivered to the kids by Santa. The day will feature live music entertainment – a pianist and singer in the lobby and a lively jazz band at the Pool bar Island, serenading guests with classic Christmas tunes.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

On New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2023, join a glamorous New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at Big Fish Grill from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The Gala Dinner is priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine, while the celebration continues at the Pool Bar until 1am.

There will be a pool party from 3pm to 6pm, complete with a live DJ performance from 4pm to 6pm, while the evening’s entertainment includes Djembe, live acoustic performances, an LED Dance and water drum show, full live band, and a fire dance – all leading up to a grand celebration from 11pm to

1am.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 397 5183 or email ak.dpsak.fb@marriott.com

The Stones – Legian Bali

Jl.Raya Pantai Kuta, Legian

+62 361 300 5888 | +62 811 397 5183

ak.dpsak.fb@marriott.com

thestoneshotelbali.com