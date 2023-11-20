Make your way to the upscale Nusa Dua neighbourhood this festive season, where the luxurious five-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort has curated an exceptionally groovy festive programme that will ensure your year-end holiday is bursting with endless joy, happiness and festive merriments.

A Very Merry Christmas

Guests will be spoiled during Christmas as Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort has prepared a plethora of culinary programmes to ensure memorable and heartwarming moments with loved ones during the most wonderful time of the year.

On Christmas Eve, Backstage Food Theatre presents the Holly Jolly Dinner, from 6pm to 10.30pm. Indulge in various East meets West dishes in the industrial-style dining destination, priced at IDR 700,000++ per person. Children under 12 years old dine for 50% off.

At Tanah Liat, savour the Be Merry Bold Dinner, from 6pm to 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, indulge in a tantalising 5-course Christmas set menu. Over at Lion X, the Dazzling Dragon Dinner presents a Chinese-themed feast from 6pm to 10.30pm, featuring a meticulously curated 5-course menu prepared by Chef Alex Kuan, priced at IDR 988,000++ per person.

Come Christmas Day, guests are invited to celebrate Christmas in style with a festive brunch at Backstage Food Theatre. Held from 12pm to 3pm, the Dancing Claus Brunch presents a sumptuous buffet spread featuring classic Christmas favourites along with a wide range of international delights. The brunch will also feature entertainment to enliven the Christmas spirit, priced at IDR 800,000++ per person. Children under 12 years old dine for 50% off.

A Groovy New Year’s Eve

Bid farewell to 2023 with the ultimate lineup of gastronomic delights as the resort has curated an array of disco-themed dining offers and a countdown party brimming with dazzling lights and energetic vibes to end the year on a high note.

At Backstage Food Theatre, join the Disco Euphoria Dinner from 6pm to 11pm. Feast on an eclectic buffet spread featuring a Seafood Bar, the Carvery, the Italian Job, a Sushi Jewellery Bar, Kebab Shop, the Chocolate Lab, and plenty more enticing dishes. Priced at IDR 1,400,000++ per person. Children under 12 years old dine for 50% off.

At Tanah Liat, the Disco Set Dinner will be held from 6pm to 11pm, serving a decadent 5-course menu from appetisers to dessert, priced at IDR 1,800,000++ per person. Meanwhile, Lion X presents the Lion Eve Dinner from 6pm to 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,588,000++ per person, the dinner will serve up a delectable 5-course menu.

Following dinner, get ready to ring in the New Year at Atomic 17, where the Studio 17 countdown party encourages you to put your dancing shoes on and dive into an electrifying night of fun featuring live beats and exciting moments, from 8pm until late.

Revitalising Festive Treatments

The festive season is also the time to treat yourself with some self-care and the resort is offering rejuvenating treatments to get you ready for the New Year. Indulge in a special 2-hour Just Two of Us treatment priced at IDR 3,500,000 nett per couple. The treatment begins with a flower petal exfoliation, followed by tuberose petal massage to stimulate the nervous system and improve blood circulation. The treatment concludes with a mini facial to deeply cleanse and nourish the skin.

The 2-house Energising Package offers a traditional Balinese healing treatment, priced at IDR 1,425,000 nett per person. The treatment starts with boreh, the natural spices body exfoliation, followed by a deep tissue massage to relieve muscle tension.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 5490 or email rhi.dpsnd.reservations@renaissancehotels.com (room reservation), bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com (beverage & food reservation), and rhi.dpsnd.spa@renaissancehotels.com (spa reservation).

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Jl. Nusa Dua

+62 811 3820 5490

renaissancenusadua.com