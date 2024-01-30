Spend a heartwarming Chinese New Year on the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua where the luxurious Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has curated a wonderful programme to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, from lavish feasts to opulent stays, embrace an enchanting Chinese New Year weekend at the five-star resort.

Launching the Chinese New Year festivities, the resort’s signature Kwee Zeen restaurant invites guests for a feast of feasts from 9-10 February 2024. Starting from 6pm onwards, savour a wide range of authentic Chinese cuisine, priced at IDR 449,000++ per person.

Savour a smorgasbord of buffet delights including live noodles stations, carvery and quintessential Chinese BBQ, featuring delicacies such as Peking duck, glazed pork ribs, Hong Kong crispy chicken, and suckling pig. Not to be missed are the Hainan chicken station as well as the steamed food sections, which feature the likes of dimsum, wonton, gyoza, and mantau.

The bountiful buffet spread is sure to satisfy guests’ cravings, but room must be kept for dessert! Indulge in the palate-cleansing sweets including Nian Gao (Chinese New Year rice cake), mango pudding, and sweetened black sticky rice with pumpkin cream. To complement your dining experience, Kwee Zeen has also curated an array of special Chinese New Year-themed cocktails.

Guests looking to elevate their celebrations with an exquisite stay during the season will enjoy an extra touch at turndown service, featuring fortune cookies to usher good fortune for the year ahead. The Chinese New Year package is priced at IDR 2,700,000++ for a minimum 2-night stay, including daily breakfast and a one-time dinner for 2 persons.

On Friday and Saturday, bring your family to witness the highlight entertainment, a mesmerising Dragon Parade, while a captivating Barongsai dance will take centre stage on the last day at 7pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 5954 or email fb.reservations@sofitelbalinusadua.com

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Lot N5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua

+62 811 3830 5954

fb.reservations@sofitelbalinusadua.com

sofitelbalinusadua.com