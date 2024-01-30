This Lunar New Year, celebrate a prosperous Year of the Wood Dragon at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, where the five-star luxury resort has prepared a special Oriental Feast at their signature Makase restaurant, featuring special delights from a Singaporean hidden gem.

On Saturday, 10 February 2024, celebrate the auspicious day with loved ones with a curated Chinese-inspired feast at Makase’s Oriental Feast, featuring a sumptuous buffet spread and exclusive dishes from a young innovative Singaporean chef.

Available from 6pm to 10pm, the buffet dinner showcases a tapestry of thematic food stations, from the iconic Yee Sang ‘Prosperity Toss Salad‘ in the salad station, comforting soup and steamed stations, a savoury Chinese counter, roasted lamb live carving station and Japanese corner to the mouthwatering sweet stations.

In symphony with these indulgent dishes, Makase also celebrates the refined culinary heritage of Southeast Asia by presenting the hidden gem recipes of Singaporean F&B professional, Timothy Loh. As a rising culinary connoisseur in Singapore, Timothy is well-versed in the scene with his independent pop-up kitchens that explore the local neighbourhood delicacies, including Assam Curry Tuna Tartare, Chilli Crab Bao, Pork Belly Buah Kelauk, and Kaya Toast as some of his favourite creations.

For the first time, guests of Makase can get a taste of the creative specially curated menus from the gifted young chef, available exclusively only for the Oriental Feast at Makase.

The Oriental Feast is priced at IDR 750,000++ per person, inclusive of a welcome drink, water, and soft drinks. The evening will also feature a special Barongsai performance for guests’ entertainment. To find out more on the Oriental Feast at Makase, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5369 5640 or email hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 813 5369 5640

seminyak.hotelindigo.com