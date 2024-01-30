Found within Inara Alas Harum is Paoman Restaurant, the signature restaurant of the enchanting boutique resort, set amidst the lush surroundings of Payangan. Enclosed by swaying palms and paddy fields, the dining destination welcomes diners to an exquisite dining experience where the flavours and landscapes harmoniously intertwine.

Derived from the Balinese word ‘paum’, meaning “meeting” or “gathering”, the restaurant encapsulates its role as a space to dine and connect, a tradition deeply rooted in Balinese cultural heritage that has endured the test of time.

Paoman Restaurant spans 165 sqm and can accommodate up to 40 guests, spread over three sections: an indoor dining area, including a private air-conditioned room, and an outdoor dining space. Boasting picturesque views of verdant rice fields, Paoman spoils diners with its charming ambience and cosy design, carefully fashioned to exude a feeling of warmth and elegance.

The culinary offerings have been carefully curated by Head Chef Nyoman Sumerta, utilising only the finest and freshest ingredients to create outstanding dishes that will please palates. In fact, 90% of ingredients are locally sourced, which in turn supports nearby communities and ensures ultimate freshness.

Revel in the tantalising spread of Indonesian and international favourites with vegetarian options available. Moreover, Chef Nyoman also offers unique menu customisation based on seasonal, handpicked ingredients, ensuring an ever-evolving culinary experience for guests.

Several highlights from the breakfast menu includes: Avocado on Toast, Savoury Burritos, Pittaya Bowl, and Tofu Scramble. Meanwhile, must-try dishes from the lunch and dinner menu includes Brown Carbonara, Tuna Loin, Bebek Betutu, Udang Bakar Merah, Kare Ayam, and Trio Babi. The menu showcases a true testament to the diverse and flavourful offerings at Paoman.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 5399 8427 or email experience@paomanrestaurant.com

Paoman Restaurant at Inara Alas Harum

Jl. Raya Bresela, Payangan, Ubud

+62 813 5399 8427

experience@paomanrestaurant.com

paomanrestaurant.com