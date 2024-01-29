Jamie Oliver Kitchen Kuta Beach has unveiled new additions to its ever-changing menu with fresh culinary offerings that will surely delight guests of the popular dining destination. The restaurant continually highlights its commitment to presenting eclectic and refined dining experiences.

Savour the latest inclusions to the diverse menu with several highlight dishes including Jamie’s Veggie Laksa, a flavour blend of tender roasted aubergine & courgette, spicy paneer & noodles covered in a spiced squash and coconut sauce, garnished with spring onions, chilli and coriander, and the indulgent Mushroom Stroganoff, a velvety mushroom stew served with fluffy rice, cornichon & caper gremolata.

Meanwhile, the Nori Salmon presents a delightful fusion with herby tartare sauce, minted mushy peas, shoestring fries and a sprinkle of nori. For a heavier bite, diners shouldn’t miss out on the newest addition to the burger line-up, the Katsu Chicken Burger, featuring crispy crumbed chicken, curry mayonnaise, zingy slaw and pickles.

Diners with a sweet tooth can relish in the irresistible palate-cleansing dessert menu. The must-try desserts include the Mocha Mousse, an airy chocolate and coffee ganache with Chantilly cream, sticky cherries and pistachios, while Jamie’s Brigadeiro Cake presents a lush mix of chocolate sponge, condensed milk and cocoa ganache, completed with guava jelly and acai-caramel popcorn.

These new dishes are a testament to Jamie Oliver’s commitment to bring joy to food enthusiasts through a celebration of flavours, textures and culinary artistry.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 762 118

Jamie Oliver Kitchen Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Banjar Mas Pande, Kuta

+62 361 762 118

jamieoliverkitchen-id.com/en/bali