Having just launched in Bali, the Access Indonesia application empowers hotels and accommodation providers to highlight their accessibility features online – from arrival and parking to dining and guest facilities – making it easier and more inclusive for travellers with disabilities to plan their trips.

Developing this digital tool is Katalis, a government-backed Indonesia-Australia economic cooperation program, in collaboration with Cross Hotels & Resorts, a leading boutique hotel management company, and Bali Buddies, a popular travel platform.

With millions of international arrivals each year, Australian holidaymakers are still a key market for Bali. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare states that nearly 700,000 Australians use mobility aids like wheelchairs or walking frames, which makes clear and accessible travel information highly important.

Karlie Cummins, Bali Buddies CEO, proclaimed, “Travel should be about experiences, not barriers. The Access Indonesia application gives hotels the tools to open their doors wider, so every traveller, no matter their ability, can enjoy Bali with confidence. We invite every hotel in Bali and beyond to give it a try and see how simple steps toward accessibility can make a big difference.”

Paul Bartlett, Katalis Director, declared Access Indonesia to just be the beginning of truly inclusive tourism, which requires commitment, collaboration and continuous improvement. “By starting here, we’re helping hotels see accessibility not only as the right thing to do, but also as smart business that delivers real value, while contributing to inclusive economic growth between Indonesia and Australia,” he said.

Not only does Access Indonesia benefit disabled travellers, but it also supports families, older visitors, and international tourists, thus boosting Bali’s reputation as being welcoming for everyone.

Access Indonesia can be downloaded at iacepa-katalis.org/en/activities/increasing-access-for-travellers-with-a-mobility-disability-to-bali .