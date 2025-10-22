A Floating Afternoon Tea Amidst the Jungles of Padma Resort Ubud

At Padma Resort Ubud, guests are invited to indulge in a different kind of afternoon tea experience with their Floating Afternoon Tea offer. Nestled amidst the verdant jungles of Payangan, afternoon tea at the resort transcends beyond mere refreshment; it becomes an experience to be savoured.

Served in the serene seclusion of the resort’s Lower Pool, the Floating Afternoon Tea brings together flavour, elegance, and scenery in one intimate mid-afternoon ritual, elevated by the mesmerising backdrop of Payangan’s lush valley. Tucked just below the iconic infinity pool, the Lower Pool is a hidden haven boasting direct views overlooking the jungle canopy. Here, the rustle of leaves and the gentle rhythm of nature become your soundtrack. This tranquil corner is reserved exclusively for each booking, ensuring total privacy and a sense of escape for guests.

This unique afternoon tea experience echoes the refinement of a traditional afternoon tea, showcasing an array of sweet and savoury delights served on a floating tray, a feast as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Each creation presents a balance of textures and flavours, made even more unforgettable by the peaceful natural surroundings.

For something more celebratory, guests can opt to enjoy two glasses of sparkling wine, making the experience perfect for anniversaries, proposals, or simply an extra touch of indulgence. Available for both in-house and outside guests, the Floating Afternoon Tea is priced at IDR 800,000+ per couple, or if you’re looking to indulge a bit more with a bottle of sparkling wine is available for an additional IDR 350,000+.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3858 5924 or email [email protected]



Padma Resort Ubud

Banjar Carik, Desa, Puhu, Kec. Payangan

+62 812 3858 5924

[email protected]

PadmaResortUbud.com