Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk proudly unveils DEPOT Rooftop, its newest open-air venue that combines contemporary design with Bali’s dynamic rooftop culture.

Perched atop the iconic Beachwalk Mall, the new DEPOT Rooftop offers a sophisticated and versatile space for intimate weddings, social gatherings, romantic dinners, and bespoke celebrations. The venue redefines Kuta’s rooftop experience with its inviting ambience and modern aesthetic, creating the perfect setting for memorable moments above the bustling streets of the island’s most vibrant destination.

Spanning 325 square metres of lush green artificial turf, DEPOT Rooftop accommodates up to 50 guests. Its flexible layout allows for a variety of setups – from alfresco dinners and sunset cocktail soirées to laid-back picnics under Bali’s clear blue sky. The rooftop also boasts uninterrupted views of Beachwalk Mall and the surrounding cityscape, offering a captivating backdrop that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

“DEPOT Rooftop was designed to inspire memorable moments in an intimate yet dynamic environment. From romantic dinners to intimate weddings and stylish social gatherings, the rooftop embodies the spirit of Aloft, fresh, modern, and full of energy, while providing a unique canvas for guests’ most special celebrations,” said Daniel Bartolomeus, Hotel Manager of Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 3692 5033 or email [email protected]

Aloft Bali Kuta at Beachwalk

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 2014 888

[email protected]

aloftbalikuta.com