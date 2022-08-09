Alila Villas Uluwatu is collaborating with New Zealand’s award-winning Villa Maria wine estate to present culinary and wine connoisseurs on the island with an indulgent dining experience at CIRE Restaurant.

On Friday, 19 August 2022, make your way up the majestic hills of Uluwatu, where the luxurious Alila Villas Uluwatu will spoil guests with an enchanting evening of magical collaboration featuring an exquisite six-course degustation menu. The menu has been meticulously crafted by Executive Chef Adrian Hauenstein and will be impeccably paired with a carefully curated selection of Villa Maria wines to present a vibrant symphony of flavours.

Having been in the winemaking industry for over 60 years, Villa Maria is renowned for its bold, expressive and exquisite wines, which has cemented its status as New Zealand’s most award-grabbing winery and one of the world’s most esteemed wine brands. The estate produces an extraordinary range of wines that are effervescent expressions of New Zealand’s prime grape-growing regions, such as Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay.

The exciting evening will commence with a variety of pass-around canapés that diners can enjoy at CIRE Terrace as they feast their eyes upon the breath-taking sunset views overlooking the Indian Ocean. The evening will be followed by an epicurean dining experience featuring the signature dishes from CIRE’s new Mediterranean-inspired menu, paired with wines from Villa Maria’s Private Bin collection that are light, fresh and fruit-focused, along with its vintage Reserve range.

Wine master Garret Strange will be present to guide diners through the wine pairings which have been specifically handpicked to complement each course. As Villa Maria’s Market Manager for Western Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, Garret will undoubtedly share his passion for the brand and share Villa Maria’s rich history, heritage and unique wins with all wine connoisseurs.

Diners can expect tantalising culinary creations such as Tuna Tartar complemented by the fresh herbal and tropical notes of a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Middle Eastern Spiced Slow-cooked Lamb served with a rich Reserve Cabernet Merlot, and Yoghurt Semifreddo paired with a light, crisp Riesling to conclude the wonderful evening on a refreshing note.

The exclusive Villa Maria wine dinner will be held for one night only, on Friday, 19 August 2022, starting at 6pm, priced at IDR 990,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 361 848 2166

avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu