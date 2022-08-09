Home to some of Java’s most impressive landscapes, including fiery volcanoes and vast national parks, the region of Banyuwangi is a land worth exploring. With its strategic location at the centre of the regency, Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi invites you to discover East Java, with great stay packages inclusive of tours.

Occupying most of the East Javan coastline, Banyuwangi presents a rugged landscape that stretches from mountaintops, across bushland plains and down to the sea. It’s a nature-lovers playground, offering adventurous and satisfying travel experiences: the Ijen Crater with its phenomenal Blue Fire; the legendary surf spot, G-Land; snorkelling and diving at Bangsring; local festivals, art and culture.

The region neighbours Bali, with Banyuwangi town only 30-minutes from the Ketapang Port, where one arrives on the ferry from Gilimanuk, West Bali. Banyuwangi also has an international airport for those who prefer a quick journey over.

Baluran National Park, Banyuwangi
De Djawatan Forest, Banyuwangi
Pulau Merah, Banyuwangi

Kokoon Hotel is located in the town of Banyuwangi, a strategic location to explore north, south and west (inland). It is a modern destination home to stylish rooms and suites, with views out across the surrounding area — including to Mt.Ijen. 

Knowing that guests want to immerse themselves in all that Banyuwangi has to offer, Kokoon Hotel has prepared stay packages inclusive of tours, these include:

VitSea Package
3-Day, 2-Night stay in Deluxe Room
– Tour to De Djawatan Forest, with its iconic ‘hairy’ trembesi trees
– Tour to Teluk Ijo, or ‘Green Bay’, a hidden beach in Meru Betiri National Park
– Tour to Pulau Merah, or Red Island, on the eastern most coastline of Java.
Priced at IDR 4.050.000 nett / room – breakfast included

Sweet Escape Package
– 3-Day, 2-Night stay in Deluxe Room
– Tour to Baluran National Park, with its almost African-like savannah
– Tour to Bajul Mati Reservoir, where the flooded rolling hills of the area have created a unique lake resembling Raja Ampat
– Tour to Bangsring Underwater, a popular snorkelling and dive site.
Priced at IDR 4.350.000 nett / room – breakfast included

Blue Fire Package
– 2-Day, 1-Night stay in Deluxe Room
– Inclusive of a tour to the Ijen Crater
Priced at IDR 2.800.000 nett / room – breakfast included

All of the above packages are inclusive of Pick Up and Drop Off at Blimbingsari Airport or Banyuwangi City Train Station.

Back at Kokoon Hotel, guests can enjoy a whole host of amenities, including their 360-degree Rooftop Lounge, international Ijen Restaurant, semi-indoor swimming pool, sauna, spa and gym. Perfect for some rest and relaxation after a day of exploring Banyuwangi.

To inquire about the above packages, contact Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi via their Whatsapp: +62811322860

Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi
Instagram: @kokoonhotelbanyuwangi
Jl. Raya Jember No. KM 7, Dadapan, Banyuwangi
+62 333 3386000
kokoonhotelsvillas.com/banyuwangi 

