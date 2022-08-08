Since its inception over 20 years ago, skincare brand Sensatia Botanicals has always been an innovative skincare brand that strives to produce sustainable natural beauty products. Continuing their sustainable ethos roots, Sensatia Botanicals has launched brand-new Bath Care Refill Pouches that allow reusing containers possible and can reduce up to 80% of plastic usage than their heavy counterparts.

Launched on 22 July 2022, Sensatia Botanicals’ newly-launched refill pouches bath care has been specially designed to refill customers’ previously used packaging, thus encouraging the reduction of waste and carbon footprint. These bath care products are available in refill pouches, which include Body Wash, Hand Wash, Shampoo and Baby Shampoo & Body Wash.

Featuring a biodegradable formula, all products presented in this refill pouches collection are composed of natural ingredients that disintegrate easily into the environment. These products consist of zero toxic chemicals that highly reduce the possibility to pollute groundwater, hence, making it safe even when rinsed down the drain and ends up in water systems. The sustainable packaging put together with vegan and biodegradable formulas is part of the brand’s actions to reduce its carbon footprint.

Packaged in recyclable plastics, the innovative refill pouches come in 11 different products including:

• Balancing Body Was Refill – 500mL

• Balancing Shampoo Refill – 500mL

• Calming Body Wash Refill – 500mL

• Calming Shampoo Refill – 500mL

• Hydrating Body Wash Refill – 500mL

• Hydrating Shampoo Refill – 500mL

• Nurturing Body Wash Refill – 500mL

• Nurturing Shampoo Refill – 500mL

• Petal & Rind Hand Wash Refill – 500mL

• Violet & Geranium Hand Wash Refill – 500mL

• Baby Nourishing Shampoo & Body Wash Refill – 500mL

The formulas incorporate ingredients that have been carefully selected through strict protocols to guarantee quality and sustainability. The formulas provide effective effects that are safe for sensitive skin by utilising soothing plant extracts.

“Our line of bath products has been loved by many customers as they feature biodegradable formula that is great for their skin and will not harm the environment,” said Michael Lorenti Jr., Managing Director of Sensatia Botanicals. “Addressing requests from eco-conscious customers, we’re thrilled to provide this sustainable alternative where they can reuse their containers and reduce their carbon footprint.”

