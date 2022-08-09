With Indonesia’s Independence Day coming up on 17 August, what better way to celebrate the momentous occasion than with a quintessential Indonesian cuisine – Nasi Padang – one of the most beloved delicacies from across the archipelago. Set to delight foodies around the island, Tabia Restaurant at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents a Minang Feast in collaboration with the renowned Natrabu Minang Restaurant.

In true Indonesian fashion, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali will be celebrating Independence Day with a sumptuous Indonesian feast, partnering up with the award-winning Natrabu Minang Restaurant, who will be taking over Tabia Restaurant’s kitchen to serve up a tantalising Minang Feast, indulging guests with an explosion of flavours with its wide range of delicacies.

As a country that is globally renowned for its riches in spices, Indonesian cuisine reflects this abundance with its bold and complex flavours. One of the most famous Indonesian cuisines is Padang food, specifically Nasi Padang, a traditional dish that originated from Minangkabau, West Sumatra, known for its distinguishably rich, spicy and complex flavours across a variety of dishes. So popular is this cuisine that it has become widespread across Indonesia and recognised worldwide.

If you’re not familiar with how a Padang restaurant works, let us give you a little insight into the culture of how they uniquely serve their food. Upon settling down at your table, the servers will bring out all of their dishes that have already been prepared, spread out on your table and stacked on one another. A literal feast! You can choose whatever dish you want to eat and you’ll be charged depending on whatever you eat from the dishes served.

To honour the authentic traditional Padang dishes, Natrabu Minang Restaurant will be serving up signature dishes with heritage flavours including Rendang, Paru, Ayam Gulai, Ayam Pop, Dendeng, Udang Balado, Gulai Kikil, Pergedel, Gulai Telor Balado, Sambal Ijo Ikan Asin, Udang Balado, Gulai Daun Singkong, and so much more.

The Minang Feast takeover at Tabia Restaurant will be available for lunchtime on Independence Day, Wednesday, 17 August 2022, from 11.30am to 4pm. The Minang Feast will feature a six-course set menu of Padang dishes, priced at IDR 185,000++ per person with access to the Infinity Pool and Westin Family Kids Club. They also offer an a la carte menu with prices starting from IDR 30,000++ per dish.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 301 8989

Tabia Restaurant

at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

wh.dpswr.social@westin.com

westinubud.com