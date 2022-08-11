The most anticipated event of Sanur, and certainly one of Bali’s biggest community events, Sanur Village Festival 2022 will be taking place from 17-21 August 2022 at Pantai Matahari Terbit, Sanur.

Sprawled along the beach will be a smorgasbord of food, markets, bazaars, sports events, artistic showcases cultural performances and lots of music. Taking place from morning to night, the agenda of this five-day event is jam-packed with activities for young and old of all persuasions.

You’ll find yoga, water sports, a jukung boat parade, kite festival, photo competitions, environmental initiatives and even talkshows taking place through the day; towards the evening, the energy changes with dances, live bands and beer and wine tents creating a real buzz. There’s a strong focus on being locally inclusive, with food and beverage offerings ranging from local eateries to five-star tastes, all at great prices. It’s an opportunity to jump into the real melting pot of the Bali community, the traditional and the modern coming together. This will mark the 15th year of this favorite annual festival.

For their full agenda and ticket information go to sanurvillagefestival.com