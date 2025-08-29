Nestled amidst the lush rice fields of Sebali, Ubud, Amala Villas Ubud has been a quiet sanctuary since opening its doors in 20025. Rooted in simplicity and purpose, the villa has grown into a place where guests return year after year for its calm setting and understated charm. This year, it celebrates a meaningful milestone – 20 years of thoughtful living, community, and connection.

Designed as a ‘home away from home’, Amala Villas Ubud blends traditional Balinese architecture with the clean lines of modern design. The estate comprises three houses, offering space for both togetherness and privacy. The Main House features a primary bedroom, living room, library, and kitchen. The Valley House accommodates up to six guests with three bedrooms, a billiards lounge, and a media room. The North House completes the estate with another primary bedroom and dining area – making the property a natural fit for families, groups, or couples seeking a relaxed escape.

On Saturday, 2 August 2025, Amala Villas Ubud marked its 20th anniversary with an intimate gathering. Friends, local residents, and long-time supporters gathered in a setting that felt more like a reunion rather than a formal celebration. Guests mingled in shaded corners of the outdoor space, conversations flowed easily, and the evening unfolded with quiet joy.

After two decades, Amala Villas Ubud remains true to its essence: a place where life slows down, connections are nurtured, and simplicity never goes out of style. The evening opened with a classical Balinese dance performance – an elegant prelude that paid tribute to the culture surrounding the villa. Soon after, Amala Villas Ubud’s founder, Christian, shared his gratitude in a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the many hands that shaped Amala’s journey over the years, from its early collaborators and design partners to the dedicated staff who continue to carry its spirit forward.

Drinks and light bites flowed easily as guests moved between conversations, catching up with old friends and meeting new ones. The setting was relaxed – soft light, familiar faces, and an unhurried pace. A second cultural performance later in the evening added a touch of artistry without breaking the rhythm.

As the night unfolded, music lingered in the background, quiet enough to let laughter and stories take centre stage. The atmosphere felt natural and unpolished – moments shared rather than staged. Nothing about the evening was scripted, a reflection of Amala’s spirit: thoughtful design, emotional clarity, and a space to be present.

Marking its twentieth year, the villa isn’t just celebrating the past but carrying its philosophy forward – slowness, intention, and genuine connection. More than a destination, it continues to evolve as a lived experience, shaped by people and moments over time. The anniversary didn’t feel like a milestone to be checked off, but a pause – an opportunity to honour what has been and quietly set the tone for what’s to come.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 898 9118 or follow @amalavillasubud on Instagram.

Amala Villas Ubud

Banjar Dinas, Jl. Raya Sebali, Keliki, Ubud

+62 361 898 9118

@amalavillasubud

amalavillas.com