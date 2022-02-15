The recently-opened Amarea Resort Ubud presents residents and visitors of the island with a new destination for those looking to celebrate love in a dreamy setting as well as those seeking a peaceful retreat to heal, get in touch with their inner-self and re-align the body, mind and soul.

Ubud, the cultural heart of Bali is renowned as a destination for honeymooners and wellness seekers due to its stunning natural beauty and unparalleled tranquillity. Opened in mid-December 2021, Amarea Resort Ubud has quickly gained traction as a popular new accommodations in the Ubud area that is managed by the hospitality management company, Ini Vie Hospitality.

Despite being a new player in the hospitality industry, Amarea Resort Ubud’s social following has grown quickly with over 13K followers on Instagram (@amareaubud), showing people’s enthusiasm and interest in the resort, and has already been named the Top 5 Best Hotels in Ubud by TripAdvisor.

This exquisite new establishment features 4 different room categories, namely the Ubud Room, Ubud Suite, Ubud Cottage and the Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa. Designed with a contemporary tropical industrial concept including modern Balinese mural accents, Amarea Resort Ubud seamlessly combines Balinese nuances and modern elements that are minimalist yet homey. The Suite, Cottage and Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa categories are equipped with a bathtub, while the latter features its own private pool.

For guests wanting to stay in shape during their getaway at this tropical sanctuary, the resort boasts a gym facility as well as an enchanting and Insta-worthy open-air yoga venue that can accommodate up to 30 people, a flexible facility that can also be utilised as a minimalist but intimate wedding venue. Those yearning for a relaxing day can take a dip at the resort’s two-tier swimming pool with views overlooking the lush forest and river view, the top tier for the little ones, while the bottom tier is for the adults.

The resort services available include 24-hour staff, tour desk, airport transfers, romantic decorations, room services, full- and half-day tours, birthday surprises, laundry services, anniversary celebrations, candlelight dinner, spa treatment, afternoon tea, free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, bike rentals, floating breakfast, meeting and gathering services, wedding services, and so much more.

Amarea Resort Ubud also offers special packages for couples and honeymooners looking for a romantic escape with the Honeymoon Package, Romantic Staycation Package and the Celebration Package.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3860 7231 or email info@amareaubud.com

Amarea Resort Ubud

Jl. Sawah Indah, Gang Amarea No. 8, Ubud

+62 812 3860 7231

info@amareaubud.com

amareaubud.com