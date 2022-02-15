The recently-opened Amarea Resort Ubud presents residents and visitors of the island with a new destination for those looking to celebrate love in a dreamy setting as well as those seeking a peaceful retreat to heal, get in touch with their inner-self and re-align the body, mind and soul.

Amarea Resort Ubud - Aerial 1

Ubud, the cultural heart of Bali is renowned as a destination for honeymooners and wellness seekers due to its stunning natural beauty and unparalleled tranquillity. Opened in mid-December 2021, Amarea Resort Ubud has quickly gained traction as a popular new accommodations in the Ubud area that is managed by the hospitality management company, Ini Vie Hospitality.

Despite being a new player in the hospitality industry, Amarea Resort Ubud’s social following has grown quickly with over 13K followers on Instagram (@amareaubud), showing people’s enthusiasm and interest in the resort, and has already been named the Top 5 Best Hotels in Ubud by TripAdvisor.

Two Bedroom Forest View Villa
Amarea Resort Ubud - Ubud Suite
Cottage
Amarea Resort Ubud - Aerial (3)

This exquisite new establishment features 4 different room categories, namely the Ubud Room, Ubud Suite, Ubud Cottage and the Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa. Designed with a contemporary tropical industrial concept including modern Balinese mural accents, Amarea Resort Ubud seamlessly combines Balinese nuances and modern elements that are minimalist yet homey. The Suite, Cottage and Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa categories are equipped with a bathtub, while the latter features its own private pool.

For guests wanting to stay in shape during their getaway at this tropical sanctuary, the resort boasts a gym facility as well as an enchanting and Insta-worthy open-air yoga venue that can accommodate up to 30 people, a flexible facility that can also be utilised as a minimalist but intimate wedding venue. Those yearning for a relaxing day can take a dip at the resort’s two-tier swimming pool with views overlooking the lush forest and river view, the top tier for the little ones, while the bottom tier is for the adults.

Amarea Resort Ubud - Yoga Venue
Public Lounge
Amarea Resort Ubud - Public Pool
Amarea Resort Ubud - Aerial 2

The resort services available include 24-hour staff, tour desk, airport transfers, romantic decorations, room services, full- and half-day tours, birthday surprises, laundry services, anniversary celebrations, candlelight dinner, spa treatment, afternoon tea, free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, bike rentals, floating breakfast, meeting and gathering services, wedding services, and so much more.

Amarea Resort Ubud also offers special packages for couples and honeymooners looking for a romantic escape with the Honeymoon Package, Romantic Staycation Package and the Celebration Package.

Romantic Dinner (2)
Romantic Dinner (1)

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3860 7231 or email info@amareaubud.com

Amarea Resort Ubud
Jl. Sawah Indah, Gang Amarea No. 8, Ubud
+62 812 3860 7231
info@amareaubud.com
amareaubud.com

Brian Sjarief

