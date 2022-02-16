As the Balinese Hindus are gearing up for Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence, the luxurious The Stones – Legian, Bali welcomes you to experience a peaceful retreat in their comfortable accommodation on this most anticipated holy day of the year.

While the New Year is commonly celebrated with grand festivities and lively parties, the Hindu-majority island of Bali celebrates their own New Year in the total opposite way, where the whole island falls into complete silence and all activities come to a complete halt for 24 hours on the first day of the Saka calendar. This year, Nyepi falls on 3 March 2022 and The Stones – Legian, Bali invites you to immerse in utmost relaxation and tranquillity at the beachfront resort.

Located in the heart of the iconic neighbourhood of Legian, the hotel welcomes guests to embrace the serenity of Nyepi in ultimate comfort and luxury with an enticing Nyepi package in the hotel’s spacious contemporary Deluxe Room, with views overlooking one of the biggest pools in the area.

Observed from 6am until 6am the next morning, Nyepi is a day of self-reflection for the Balinese Hindus, in which all things that might distract from that purpose itself are prohibited. Hence, restrictions are implemented during Nyepi where lights must be switched off completely, no work or travel is permitted, and no entertainment or pleasure.

With travel restricted, you can imagine the streets will be quiet and empty, and with no lights on, there will be zero light pollution during Nyepi so you can expect to witness a clear and starry night sky from the private balcony of your room. To cater to Astrophiles, lovers of stars and astronomy, The Stones – Legian, Bali has prepared a telescope so that guests can enjoy a stargazing experience…. who knows, you might even catch a shooting star if you’re lucky.

The Stones – Legian, Bali’s special Silent Day Retreat package is priced at IDR 1,650,000 nett for 2 nights stay (2-4 March 2022) inclusive of Deluxe Pool View Room, daily buffet breakfast for two, one-time lunch or dinner for two, and one-time Spa treatment for two at Celestine Spa.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3860 465 or email reservations.stones@mariotthotels.com. To book via their website, click here.

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Legian

+62 361 300 5888 | +62 811 3860 465 (WA)

thestoneshotelbali.com