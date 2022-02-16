As Nyepi, the Balinese Day of Silence will fall on 3 March 2022, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort welcomes guests to immerse themselves in complete serenity at their idyllic tropical sanctuary as they offer an enticing Nyepi package dubbed the Oasis of Serenity.

Nestled on the iconic Kuta beachfront, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort boasts a luxurious retreat, featuring an expansive open-air terrace, outdoor rooftop pool and unparalleled panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Offering 203 guest rooms and suites, each equipped with the signature Sheraton Sweet Sleeper Bed and a spacious private balcony with fantastic ocean views or the resort’s signature communal courtyard, this resort will be an ideal choice to spend your Nyepi.

Available exclusively during the Nyepi period, the Oasis of Serenity room package offered at the stunning Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort will present guests with an array of wonderful benefits and activities, in addition to experiencing the unique and most quiet day of the year as the Balinese Hindu celebrate Nyepi.

The Oasis of Serenity room package offers rates starting from IDR 1,250,000++ per room per night, available from 2-4 March 2022. Nyepi presents the perfect opportunity for self-reflection and to reconnect with oneself, and the resort encourages guests to indulge in a relaxed state of mind through mediation or spa treatments. The Oasis of Serenity package includes: complimentary daily buffet breakfast, one-time dinner during Nyepi Day on 3 March 2022, spa voucher, in-room family setup and hygiene kit, room upgrade (subject to availability), Wi-Fi access, and extra bed (excluding add-on meal).

In addition to these benefits, the resort also presents guests with a wide range of relaxing in-house activities to ensure guests enjoy the perfect stay experience. Indulge in complete rejuvenation during the tranquil day and take advantage of the spa vouchers for a day of pampering at Shine Spa. Moreover, guests can also enjoy family movies at Rama & Sita rooms, sunrise and sunset yoga, and stargazing during Nyepi at the resort’s courtyard garden. The little ones can expect fun activities at the resort’s Kids Corner at The Lounge.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 846 5555 or visit bit.ly/DPSKSOasisofSerenity

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Bali

sheratonbalikutaresort.com