For the first time, Chope Indonesia announced its first Diner’s Choice Awards, where they crowned the island’s best and most beloved restaurants, based purely on data – the number of diners who dined at the restaurants and tracked by Chope, the leading dining app for online table reservations and dining deals in Asia.

Bali is home to an endless and diverse collection of dining venues that match up to some of the best in the world. This is why Chope’s Diner’s Choice Awards 2021 is a fitting recognition of these awesome restaurants across the island. The winners of Chope’s Diner’s Choice Awards 2021 were chosen purely based on the count of the total diner visits in 2021, collected & tracked by Chope across the venues. Here are the winners:

Boy’N’Cow’s reputation as one of the island’s best steakhouses is unparalleled. An industrial dry-aged meat boutique and cocktail lounge that continually delivers high-quality produce, from scratch, that utilizes only the finest ingredients sourced from around the world. If you’re a meat-lover who has been in Bali long enough will of course know the gastronomic excellence this place has to offer. Boy’N’Cow specializes in dry-ageing all of their beef, all done on-site at the restaurant. Featuring a share-style menu, handcrafted cocktails and a vibrant ambience, Boy’N’Cow seamlessly blends delicious, honest food for the ultimate dining experience.

Boy’N’Cow Steakhouse, Cocktail Lounge & Meat Boutique

Jl. Raya Kerobokan 138, Seminyak

One of the most recent additions to the Berawa culinary scene is KONG Bali, an elegant restaurant and bar that exudes international elegance. Featuring a hint of European metropolitan class housed in a colonial-style building, decked out with wooden shutters and inner archways, evoking Singapore in the 1920s. KONG offers modern bistro chic-inspired culinary creations elevated by tailored and refined service under the leadership of Michelin-starred Head Chef, Kim Jonsson, who previously worked at Gothenburg’s ‘28+’, where his seasonal menu was awarded a Michelin star. All of the culinary creations at Kong Bali utilise the freshest produce and ingredients of the highest quality that are sustainably sourced.

KONG Bali

Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 14B, Tibubeneng, Canggu

Alma Tapas Bar, a dining destination that exudes and encompasses the tradition of a Tapas Bar, a venue to dine and drink together as time stands still while you indulge in the fantastic culinary offering. For Tapas favorites, go with Tartar de Atun, Costillas de Wagyu Estofada, or the creamy Pulpo a la plancha. Revel in a spread of sumptuous shared plates over thirst-quenching libations, be it a rich bottle of wine, artisan-crafted cocktails, infused Gin & Tonic, invigorating Sangria, or in true Spanish fashion – a Vermouth on the rocks. Don’t miss a chance to savour the delights at Alma Tapas Bar with up to 48% OFF dining vouchers on ChopeDeals.

Alma Tapas Bar

Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 90, Canggu

Now there’s no wonder this venue won the most Instagrammable Restaurant of the Year, Penny Lane is adorned with alternative art pieces, indoor palms, and vintage décor, this chic and swanky restaurant cooks up tantalizing sharing plates, indulgent burgers, loaded fries, and an eclectic cocktail menu that’ll blow your brains out. In addition to its many Instagrammable corners for your social content, must-tries at this restaurant include the stuffed peppers, gold-fried calamari and the burrata cheese and hummus to start with and conclude your meal with the Infamous Poutine Burger or Chicken Parmigiana.

Penny Lane

Jl. Munduk Catu No. 9, Canggu

One of the most celebrated restaurants in Bali, Seasalt at the luxurious Alila Seminyak is a refined beachfront seafood dining destination offering afternoon tea, sunset dining and its popular Sunday brunch. At Seasalt, diners are presented with flavours that are concurrently local and international, both inspired and traditional, simple yet slightly more intricate, and dishes to enjoy yourself and to share with others, some spicy while other dishes are not. Indulge in their signature meal, which is the Traditional Balinese Megibung, a unique and traditional way of sharing meals amongst family and friends, a fantastic way to get a taste of the local delicacies that are decoratively served to diners on a carved timber stand called the Dulang.

Seasalt at Alila Seminyak

Jl. Taman Ganesha No. 9, Petitenget, Seminyak

Perched on the foreshore of Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most favoured beaches in Bali, Cattamaran Beach Club is one of the recent players in the beach club industry. Focusing on high-quality food and beverage offerings through sourcing the finest quality produce to incorporate into their creations. The recently opened beach club has already created a massive buzz, as visitors from around the island and out of town come to get a taste of the Cattamaran experience.

Cattamaran Beach Club

Jl. Melasti Ungasan No. 88, Uluwatu

One of the most revered contemporary dining destinations for Italian food in Bali is MAURI, the brainchild of the prominent Italian chef, Maurizio Bombini. Inspired by his Pugliese origins close to heart, MAURI showcases a modern Italian dining experience with a hint of tradition, where the ingredients used are handled with utmost care to highlight the purest of flavours. MAURI offers a la carte menu, as well as a seasonal tasting menu meticulously plated on GAYA’s ceramic, a private collection specifically crafted for MAURI.

MAURI

Jl. Petitenget No. 100, Seminyak

Although it is renowned for its mesmerizing views, The Sayan House isn’t just all about the scenery. The food and cocktails compare with some of the best out there. Every dish is prepared with passion, featuring an eclectic fusion of the best of authentic Japanese delicacies and the bold flavours of Mexican, Peruvian and Brazilian favourites. A unique and palatable fusion of Japanese and Latin American cuisines present diners with something unique, a breath of fresh air that is found nowhere else on the island.

The Sayan House

Jl. Raya Sayan No. 70, Ubud

Who in Bali doesn’t know about Woobar? A nightlife standout in Bali that’s known as the ultimate party destination to eat, drink, mingle and party from sunrise to sunset. At Woobar, guests can lounge and unwind around the pool or perch on the sky deck with hearty comfort foods showcasing the flavours of the Mediterranean and Indonesia. Be sure to sip their signature cocktails or indulge in an array of shisha menus. Be it a poolside cocktail, a beachfront bite or late-night groove sessions, there’s always something for everyone at Woobar Bali.

Woobar Bali at W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

Si Jin Steakhouse, one of the more recent steakhouses to open in Bali has already marked its status as one of the most sought-after dining destinations on the island. Since its establishment, Si Jin has always seen a packed venue night after night, with reservations fully-booked for weeks and months on end. Featuring unpretentious cuts, remarkable surroundings and a unique dining experience, Si Jin presents a modern steakhouse with a Korean flair. They will present guests with a distinct grilling experience like no other. Diners will enjoy a personalised, memorable and ultimate experience. Their curated menu ingredients are treated in their purest forms, implementing Japanese and Korean techniques to serve an unrivalled gastronomic experience.

Si Jin Steakhouse

Jl. Lebak Sari No. 18, Petitenget, Seminyak

Pescado, a fish eatery and Spanish bar combined into one that is located in the vastly-developing Pererenan area. Pescado is elevating the gourmet industry in this budding neighbourhood through its culinary offerings, including small tapas plates of the finest fish and Mediterranean flavours, presented in a chic and stylish industrial setting. Serving for breakfast, lunch and dinner, visiting diners must not miss out on trying its lauded and crowd-favourite Paella Negra.

Pescado Bali

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No. 112, Canggu

A timeless and classic destination in the Uluwatu neighbourhood, El Kabron Bali is perched 50 meters above sea levels on the majestic limestone cliffs of Uluwatu. Secluded and exclusive, El Kabron enjoys the most stunning sunset spot on the island. With a breath-taking 180-degree view of the vast Indian Ocean, El Kabron features a magnificent infinity pool and lounge, elevated by its refined Spanish cuisine. Indulge in an authentic luxury experience under the Bali sun.

El Kabron Bali

Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

Nestled in the blossoming Berawa neighbourhood, Ona Restaurant Canggu is a Provencal-influenced restaurant that boasts fresh, luscious and flavourful Mediterranean delicacies. Featuring a free-spirited ambience with breezy vibes, Ona Canggu has its own vegetable garden and is the idyllic place to catch the sun go down as you indulge in their tasty bites. Offering both outdoor and indoor dining, Ona Canggu presents a variety of Mediterranean staples including homemade gnocchi with homegrown cherry tomatoes, seared tuna steak, roasted Red Snapper, and Barramundi. Don’t sleep on the fantastic signature cocktails as you star-gaze the night away.

Ona Restaurant Canggu

Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

Located against a backdrop of the heavenly Indian Ocean, the reputation of The St. Regis Resort Bali’s Kayuputi has an unquestionable reputation. Featuring an alfresco as well as a classy indoor seating area, culinary connoisseurs on the island know the impeccable culinary offerings at the restaurant. Kayuputi offers diners an exquisite fine-dining experience, complemented by an extensive wine collection and top-tier service. From its fine-dining menu, daily a la carte menu to its raved Sunday Brunch, Kayuputi sets the bar for world-class dining.

Kayuputi at The St. Regis Resort Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, Lot S6, Nusa Dua

Indigo Canggu Restaurant offers contemporary Japanese fusion cuisine, with a slight European influence, in a serene and intimate setting. For those desiring to experience the artistry of Nippon culinary philosophy, come down and indulge in their New Style Sashimi Scallop, Black Cod Saikyo Yaki, Kagoshima Wagyu, Grilled Lobster – to name a few – all of which are perfectly cooked by Chef Morita Shigehiko. The combination of modern indigo-coloured furniture with a minimalist wooden interior, surrounded by Japanese shoji style doors, will instantly foster a sense of peace as you settle down.

Indigo Canggu Restaurant

Jalan Pantai Berawa No. 7A, Canggu, Bali