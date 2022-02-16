One of the unique things about Bali is the commemoration of Nyepi Day, or also known as Day of Silence. Nyepi Day marks the first day of the new year according to the ancient Saka calendar. It is the only day in a year when the whole island of Bali shuts down for 24 hours.

Despite it being a Balinese Hindu holiday, this ritual of total silence is practiced Bali-wide and everyone across the island, Hindu or not, thus takes part. To say that Bali shuts down is no exaggeration; no one is permitted on the streets, no work, no noise and no sound are allowed either! It may sound like a burden but actually this auspicious day is welcomed as an opportune moment to take a break, recharge and regroup.

This year, Nyepi takes place on 3 March 2022, whereby for 24 hours (6AM on 3 March to 6AM on 4 March) Bali takes a peaceful slumber. As such TS Suites Seminyak invites island residents and visitors to take refuge with them over the holiday, to truly relax and perhaps indulge in a little pampering, with everything being catered to by the hotel.

TS Suites Seminyak has prepared a bespoke ‘Nyepi Retreat’ package, an offer starting from 2 March 2022 available until 6 March 2022. Rates start from IDR 1.200.000++ per night, inclusive of all-day breakfast for two, complimentary in-room mini bar and Wi-Fi access, one-time complimentary buffet meal or à la carte menu for two persons per day, and late check-out until 5PM.

For those unfamiliar with TS Suites Seminyak, this stylish urban lifestyle destination is home to 90 room, 44 suites and 12 two-bedroom villas with private pools, all of which are designed to contemporary tastes. Within the private courtyard compound of the hotel guests will find an impressive 50-metre infinity swimming pool on the rooftop, a fitness centre, billiard tables and more. It has long been the go-to retreat for the island’s most stylish holiday-goers.

This Nyepi, staying in one of the stunning suites or villas over Nyepi grants even more benefits, such as breakfast served in your room and a Guest Personal Offer (GPO) services. The hotel has organised games and a movie night for guests looking for activities during their stay. However, the rooftop will be the perfect spot to enjoy a night full of stars – a favourite activity on the night of Nyepi. Booking this package also gives you IDR 200.000 in-resort credit, 15% off all treatments at Christophe C. Salon and 10% off any workshop at L’atelier Perfume – both are part of TS Suites Seminyak’s store area.

Take full advantage of TS Suites Seminyak’s ‘Nyepi Retreat’ package and give yourself the relaxation you deserve on Bali’s Day of Silence.

Book Now: Whatsapp | tssuites.bali@townsquare.co.id | tssuites.com

Please note that during Nyepi Day, all guests must remain inside the hotel area from 6.00 AM on 3 March 2022 until 6.00 AM on 4 March 2022.

TS Suites Seminyak

Jl. Nakula No.18, Seminyak Bali – Indonesia

+62361 8469222

tssuites.com/bali