Having very recently reopened after a transformative makeover, the beachfront Arwana Restaurant at The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Nusa Dua presents their Oceanic Brunch held every Sunday.

To complement its enviable coastal locale, opening directly to the serene Nusa Dua beachfront, Arwana’s brunch experience brings diners on a journey through the seas. A sumptuous spread of seafood awaits, with freshly shucked oysters and high-quality grilled seafood on offer, as well as prime cuts of meat and a captivating presentation of mouthwatering desserts. At the centre of it all is the restaurant’s Basque grill, infusing dishes with perfect charred flavours and extract the best of the premium proteins the brunch experience puts on display.

Live music serenades in the background as the cool sea breeze flows in, setting the scene for a truly enjoyable Sunday, best enjoyed with friends and family. Complementing the exceptional culinary offerings, additional beverage packages are available for guests to indulge in. Choose from free-flow local beer, Prosecco, a selection of wines, and Arwana’s very own signature cocktails. Each cocktail is a homage to a unique sailing tradition, creating an immersive journey for guests.

The Oceanic Brunch goes from 12pm to 3pm, price at IDR 880,000net per person,

with additional beverage packages available.

Arwana Restaurant

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot N2

+62 811 3971 304 (WA)

arwanarestaurant.com