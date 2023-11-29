In a commitment to environmental conservation, Andaz Bali and Hyatt Regency Bali have proudly unveiled their latest sustainability initiative—the Sea Turtle Village Conservation Program. Nestled in the captivating coastal beauty of Sanur, this innovative project aims to safeguard the local marine life, particularly the precious sea turtles that grace the shores of this enchanting island.

The program operates in collaboration with Sindu Dwarawati Turtle Conservation, authorised by the Nature Conservation Agency of Bali Province. The official launch of the Sea Turtle Village Conservation Program took place on 15 November 2023, drawing the participation of the local community, guests, and environmental enthusiasts alike. The resorts eagerly anticipate ongoing collaboration with individuals who share a passion for preserving Bali’s sea turtles.

The resorts’ managing director, Hervé Mazella, shared his enthusiasm about the Sea Turtle Village Conservation Program, calling it an exciting addition to their sustainability portfolio. “It allows our guests and visitors to learn and be involved, showcasing our shared commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of Bali’s rich natural heritage,” Mazella remarked. The conservation initiative focuses on ensuring turtle egg safety and providing a nurturing environment until the turtles are ready to return to their natural habitat.

In line with their dedication to sustainability, both resorts are partnering with marine biologists, local NGOs, and government authorities to implement best practices in sea turtle conservation. These collaborative efforts underscore the hotels’ commitment to environmental stewardship, contributing positively to the ecosystems they operate in.

Beyond the Sea Turtle Village, Andaz Bali and Hyatt Regency Bali promote environmentally friendly practices throughout their properties. Reduced single-use plastics, energy-efficient measures, responsible waste management, and the recent introduction of Hyatt Bebot— a beach-cleaning robot—are among the initiatives. As these resorts evolve, their dedication to preserving Bali’s natural wonders remains unwavering, serving as a model for responsible tourism in the region.

Find out more at hyattregencybali.com or andazbali.com .