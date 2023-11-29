As the festive season is fast approaching, dive into an exquisite culinary wonder at the illustrious Ubud institution, Mozaic Ubud, where they’ve curated a series of decadent feasts that will leave your appetite fulfilled and your heart content.

Welcome the joys of Christmas and bid farewell to 2023 in style at Mozaic Ubud’s award-winning Dining Room and Tasting Rooms, where Chef and Co-Owner, Blake Thornley, and the talented culinary team have prepared tasting menus that will make your year-end moments exceptionally indulgent.

Tantalising Christmas Delights

On Christmas Eve and Day (24 & 25 December 2023), step into the charming world of Mozaic Ubud’s Dining Room and spoil yourself with the spirit of the season with the Festive Dinner. Indulge in a meticulously curated seven-course tasting menu which highlights Mozaic’s Christmas favourites. The dinner will commence at 6pm, accompanied by a complimentary glass of champagne to set the celebratory ambience. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person.

Additionally, for those looking the enjoy a festive Christmas lunch, make your way to the Tasting Rooms, open from 12pm to 3pm. The Tasting Rooms has prepared a festive menu set featuring an array of appetisers, main courses, and desserts, served in a shared style with family and friends. The lunch is priced at IDR 880,000++ per person, including a complimentary festive drink upon arrival.

Welcome the New Year in Elegant Flair

On 31 December 2023, an unforgettable celebration awaits at Mozaic Ubud, where they invite you to a decadent New Year’s Eve dinner, featuring an eight-course festive tasting menu at the main restaurant. Fuel up before a night of celebrations with the culinary extravaganza, accompanied by live entertainment to enliven the night with festive merriments.

Mozaic Ubud provides an idyllic destination for those wanting to welcome the New Year brimming with heartwarming moments, exquisite culinary creations, and a magical ambience.

For more information and reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or visit their website .

Mozaic Ubud

Jl. Raya Sanggingan

+62 821 4723 5550

info@mozaic-bali.com

mozaic-bali.com