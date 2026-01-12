Just as exciting as Bali’s dining scene is the island’s bar scene, home to world class cocktail bars and internationally recognised mixologists. A new, but quickly celebrated, entry into Bali’s nightlight circuit is Aoku, a suave and sultry venue offering a quieter drinking experience.

Tucked discreetly above the iconic Japanese restaurant, Dahana, in Seminyak, Aoku defines itself as an intimate cocktail and Japanese dining speakeasy, envisioned as a destination that purposefully contrasts the area’s more high-energy scenes.

The interiors certainly reflect this direction, welcoming guests into a cosying space defined by its handsome Japanese aesthetic; with leather booths and sinking arm chairs that invite for slow, relaxed tasting enjoyment. Hidden on a second floor, away from the roadside, the usual bustle of Seminyak is but a faint whisper.

Meaning ‘blue’ in Japanese, the concept of Aoku (青く) embodies tranquility, depth and connection, a concept that is delivered not only through the space but also through the drinks. Founder Kensho Hirai has designed the bar’s drinking experience as being a “sensory exploration of stillness,” where sound, light and every sip is curated into the rhythm of the night.

Kensho brings that renowned Japanese attention to detail. As such, Aoku has been designed as an ode to craftsmanship, and indeed where guests can appreciate the same, whether the space or the drinks.

Aoku’s Cocktail Menu: Japan Meets Indonesia

The cocktail philosophy at Aoku balances Japanese precision and Balinese soul, with selected ingredients sourced from the bar’s own garden at Bara Mountain Cabin in the misty highlands of Jatiluwih, Tabanan. But the creations are eclectic, taking inspiration from jazz, nature and the changing seasons.

So What Kind of Blue Velvet Cherry

Standout signature cocktails include:

• So What – A bold, tropical symphony of coffee, spice, and island warmth. A rhythmic tribute to jazz classics and the soul of Bali.

• Kind of Blue – Matcha meets Nikka whisky in perfect harmony, blending Japanese structure with Indonesian rhythm.

• Velvet Cherry – A lush, velvety indulgence of cascara-infused brandy, cassis, oloroso sherry, and maraschino cherry. Sophisticated and delicate.

Drinks are complemented by a menu of refined Japanese dining plates, allowing guests to sip and snack at their leisure. Combined with good company, and the bar’s warmth and comfort, Aoku is a spot where time seems to slip away.

For those who prefer speaking over speakers, depth over dazzle, flavour over volume, then Aoku is cocktail bar for you.

Aoku is open from Monday to Saturday, 7 PM to 1 AM.

Jl. Petitenget No.98, Kerobokan Kelod

+62 851 2357 3571

@aokubali

