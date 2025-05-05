At AYANA Bali, honouring the island’s cultural roots is a key aspect of every guest experience, paying homage to Bali’s rich heritage and traditions whilst delivering the highest standards of hospitality. Among its series of captivating cultural showcase experiences is Kampoeng Bali – an immersive journey that brings Bali’s heritage to life through food, performance, and ambience.

Located amidst the lush tropical grounds of RIMBA by AYANA Bali, delve into a unique experience that combines exquisite dining with a fascinating cultural experience that immerses guests in the warmth and vibrancy of a traditional Balinese village. Guests are welcomed into an alfresco theatre-style outdoor restaurant, where they can discover lively kitchen stalls before savouring an enticing buffet featuring authentic Balinese cuisine.

The menu at Kampoeng Bali is prepared with fresh ingredients sourced daily from Jimbaran’s local fishermen, highlighting the island’s culinary staples, including babi guling, fire-grilled satays, barbecued prawns, bebek betutu, tum bebek, and jukut ares mabe siap – a slow-cooked dish made with free-range chicken and banana stem. Crafted with recipes passed down through generations, each dish tells a story of history and tradition.

The evening’s highlight unfolds with the dramatic performance of the iconic Kecak dance, accompanied by traditional acts by local artisans. Guests will be entranced by the rhythmic sounds of live gamelan music, captivating fire dances, dynamic lighting, and elaborate costumes, all coming together to create a truly spellbinding and unforgettable cultural experience.

Kampoeng Bali welcomes guests for dinner every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 6 PM, with a spacious venue that can host up to 250 guests. The dinner is priced at IDR 900,000++ per adult and IDR 450,000++ per child under 12 years old.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 5065 or email [email protected]

Kampeong Bali

at RIMBA by AYANA Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 5065

[email protected]

ayana.com