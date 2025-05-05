Embark on a remarkable epicurean journey at Conrad Bali with Savor the Source, a new dining experience that celebrates the resort’s deep-rooted, long-standing partnerships with local suppliers and the island’s abundant natural resources.

Held every Thursday on the beach right next to Conrad Bali’s signature beachfront eatery, Eight Degrees South, Savor the Source invites guests to indulge in a sumptuous feast inspired by Bali’s hardworking artisans and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

The inspiring event showcases the best of Bali’s natural bounty. Each dish highlights native ingredients, including fresh produce from Plaga Farms, seafood from Bali Sustainable Seafood, and rich, decadent chocolate from Jungle Gold. Enhancing the flavours are fragrant herbs handpicked from Kebun Kita, the resort’s rooftop garden, capturing the essence of Bali in every bite.

Moreover, sustainability is woven into every element of the experience. Napkins used during the event are made from recycled plastic by Patemar, a local vendor working with Plastic Bank Indonesia and Sungai Watch to address Bali’s plastic waste problem. Elements of the décor, such as the eye-catching metal leaves adorning the entrance, are handcrafted by local artisans, adding an authentic touch of Balinese craftsmanship.

As a meaningful souvenir, each guest will receive a unique, handcrafted postcard created by local Balinese artist Gusti Ngurah Agung Dwi Putra, a Gianyar native whose work spans sculpture, portraiture, and abstract art. Guests will also be gifted a package of gourmet, hand-harvested sea salt from Muntigunung, a North-East Bali social enterprise that produces premium products while generating employment within the local community.

Savor the Source is a true testament to Conrad Bali’s deep respect for the island’s natural resources and its people. It reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability, offering guests the chance to savour fresh, authentic ingredients while supporting the environment and local communities.

Conrad Bali

Jl. Pratama No.168, Tanjung, Benoa

+62 361 778 788

[email protected]

conradbali.com