Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s unique crafts-inspired Tanah Liat restaurant has undergone a culinary overhaul with a fresh concept focusing on the ocean’s bounty, specifically spotlighting local seafood.

Located on the resort’s ground floor, adjacent to Backstage Food Theatre, the previously plant-based centric Tanah Liat has shifted gears and elevated its menu to showcase the region’s rich maritime heritage, extending its commitment to sustainability and flavour.

With this exciting evolution, Tanah Liat boasts a curated variety of dishes highlighting freshly caught, locally sourced seafood, from line-caught fish to shellfish harvested along neighbouring coasts. This reflects their commitment and partnership with local fisheries, emphasising freshness and community support.

The restaurant’s revamped seafood-focused culinary creations feature dishes such as dive scallop crudo, yellowfin tuna tataki, and Balinese oysters for Starters, while tiger prawn tortellini pasta, Kedonganan market seafood, fresh lobster with black ink tagliolini pasta, and line-caught seabass present tantalising Mains.

A highlight of the menu is its Indigenous Seafood menu, which incorporates a traditional Balinese grill cooking method. These succulent seafood selections include ikan bakar, kerang kepah bakar, udang bakar, lobster bakar, kerang tiram bakar, and yellowfin tuna bakar.

Experience the new offerings amidst the Tanah Liat’s cosy setting, where its bright beige shaded walls and natural elements in the furnishings, mixing rattan, wood, marble and stone, present a very earthy ambience. An eclectic collection of artistic pottery and ceramics completes this homage to true local heritage.

Tanah Liat is open for dinner from 6 PM to 10.30 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 5490 or email [email protected]

Tanah Liat

at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Nusa Dua

+62 811 3820 5490

[email protected]

@tanahliat.restaurant