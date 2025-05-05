Food connoisseurs passionate about Japanese cuisine can savour an immersive Japanese dining experience at Sono Teppanyaki, the signature restaurant at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort.

Delivering a theatrical culinary voyage by the sea, guests are welcomed to revel in premium teppanyaki dishes, prepared right before their eyes by the skilled chefs. Start your evening with an assortment of traditional Japanese appetisers and delicately hand-rolled sushi, including chicken gyoza, California roll, and yakitori. Then, take a seat around the teppan grill as your private chef brings the heat and ignites your senses with sizzling creations.

The culinary highlights include imported Hokkaido scallops, perfectly seared yellowfin tuna steaks, succulent Black Angus beef tenderloin, Hibachi lobster, and juicy organic chicken breast, accompanied by classic sides such as miso soup, crisp salad, egg noodles, and fragrant garlic rice.

Round off your teppanyaki journey on a sweet note with the variety of artisanal ice cream selection, from bold local flavours like chilli, lemongrass, and ginger to the signature sizzling tempura ice cream, as well as matcha and salted caramel ice cream, and passion fruit and mango sorbet.

The dinner experience at Sono Teppanyaki is available daily with the first seating from 6 PM to 8 PM and the second seating from 8.30 PM to 11 PM. Reservations in advance are highly recommended due to limited seating and high demand.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3995 048 or email [email protected]



Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Jl. Pemutih, Jl. Labuansait, Pecatu

+62 811 3995 048

[email protected]

bali-uluwatu.anantara.com