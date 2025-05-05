Get a taste of the Mediterranean as Away Bali Legian Camakila has unveiled an exciting transformation of Azaa Restaurant, adopting a fresh Mediterranean concept that merges coastal style with a modern, friendly ambience.

With a refreshed look and flavour-packed Mediterranean-inspired menu, Azaa boasts a warm and welcoming dining experience in the heart of Legian.Featuring warm earth tones, natural textures, and breezy coastal décor, Azaa’s redesigned space creates a laidback and homey feel. Whether dining indoors or alfresco by the poo, guests can revel in the leisurely Mediterranean vibes.

The revamped menu celebrates fresh ingredients, vibrant flavours, and aromatic spices, delivering a tantalising taste of the Mediterranean. To further elevate the dining experience is a selection of fine wines and handcrafted cocktails to complement each dish perfectly.

Adding to the guest experience, Azaa Restaurant will host weekly themed dinners. Every Tuesday and Sunday, from 6 PM to 9 PM, guests can enjoy an All You Can Eat International BBQ, featuring an indulgent International BBQ experience with grilled delights and mouthwatering dishes, priced at IDR 299,000 nett per person.

Every Friday, savour the Balinese Food Vaganza, from 6 PM to 9PM, showcasing an all-you-can-eat spread of Balinese dishes, including the local staple Suckling Pig and Balinese Desserts. Guests will be entertained by enchanting Balinese and Modern Fire Dance performances, priced at IDR 350,000 nett per person.

From casual gatherings and family dinners to relaxed poolside bites, Azaa Restaurant welcomes guests to revel in a unique and flavourful culinary journey in Legian.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 752 877 or email [email protected]

Azaa Restaurant

Jl. Padma Utara, Legian

+62 361 752 877

[email protected]

awaybalilegiancamakila.com