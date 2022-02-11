Whilst local Balinese Hindus stay home to follow their religious rites and obligations, other residents find this time perfect for a Nyepi staycation. Hotels and resorts around the island offer special packages during this period, as Bali comes to a complete standstill. If you’re looking to ‘escape the silence’ this Nyepi 2022, we’ve put together a list of the best Nyepi Hotel Packages, from all around the island. With Nyepi itself happening on 3 March 2022, Nyepi hotel packages normally run for 3 days, 2 nights: 2nd to 4th March 2022.

NOTE: Bali Hotels are still updating not yet shared their 2022 Nyepi Hotel Packages, this year's promotions are listed with (2022) in the title.

Browse by area:

KUTA / LEGIAN – SEMINYAK – CANGGU – SANUR – JIMBARAN/ULUWATU – NUSA DUA – UBUD



KUTA & LEGIAN

Of course, already quiet compared to its usual self, Kuta and Legian will enjoy the peace and tranquillity of Nyepi, with its spanning beaches creating a serene experience for a Nyepi staycation in the area.

Bali Mandira Beach Resort & Spa (2022)

Sprawling across the stretching Legian beachfront, Bali Mandira Resort & Spa has long-been a family favourite resort home to world-class facilities. With lagoon-style oceanfront swimming pools with two water slides, a neighbouring bamboo beach club, an in-resort gym and spa, Bali Mandira has plenty to keep everyone busy come Nyepi in Bali.

The resort is presents a special Nyepi staycation offer starting from IDR 1.900.000 nett inclusive 3 days 2 nights stay (2-4 March 20222). The hotel package is for 2 adults + 2 children (below 13 years), inclusive of daily breakfast, complimentary one time set lunch/dinner for 2 adults (kids’ meal is at an additional IDR 50.000 nett/child), with 24-hours WiFi access, up to 25% F&B discount, & gym access.

On the night before Nyepi (2 March 2022), Bali Mandira has prepared a cultural dinner with a live dance and ogoh-ogoh parade, taking place in the amphitheatre of the resort’s seaside garden. The dinner is open to the public and resident guests, priced at IDR 200.000++/person (half price for kids under 13 years), inclusive of an all-you-can-eat Balinese buffet.

Book Now: +62-878-3888-899 | reservation@balimandira.com | www.balimandira.com

SEMINYAK

The sultry side of Bali, home to 24-7 excitement has its yearly break during Nyepi, as the beach clubs and restaurants close up and cool down. Experience Nyepi in Seminyak for some pure, silent bliss this 2022.

The Samaya Seminyak (2022)

A spacious and luxurious beachfront resort home to 52 private villas, each perfectly designed for couples, honeymooners, families and groups. There are five types of villas you can choose from to suit your holiday mood: each villa comes with its private pool, a relaxing lounging gazebo, spacious outdoor living area and lavish en-suite bathroom.

With the added luxury touch of an 24-hour, all-around butler service available for each villa, a no-time limitation breakfast for guests to experience whether inside their villas, gazebo, ocean deck or even at the famed floating breakfast, you can be sure that your Nyepi in Bali will be relaxing, care-free and work-free.

The Samaya Seminyak has prepared their exclusive ‘Island Solitude’ Nyepi staycation package. Prices start from IDR 3.999.000 net per villa per night, with a minimum 2-night stay, for their one-bedroom Royal Courtyard Villa. This is inclusive of daily breakfast with organic dishes for two, morning and afternoon yoga, daily coconut water, access to the gym and their customary 25-hour butler service.



Island Solitude will indulge you with daily breakfast from organic foods, morning and afternoon yoga, daily coconut water, access to the gym and also a 24-hours butler service. Book this Nyepi hotel package directly with The Samaya.

Book Now: +62 361 731 149 | info@thesamayabali.com | thesamayabali.com/seminyak

CANGGU

For those looking to spend Nyepi in Canggu, the now popular lifestyle alcove past Seminyak will certainly enjoy the seaside sounds and ambience of the silent day.

Citadines Berawa Beach Bail (2022)

One of Berawa’s newer hotels, Citadines presents a comprehensive stay with two swimming pools at the rooftop and ground floor, a rooftop bar, fitness corner, spa, laundrette, children’s playroom, pet playground, sky lounge, and function rooms.

One of the most unique aspects of this property is that it is a pet-friendly accommodation where guests can bring their furry friends along. The property will accommodate their play time in the rooftop Pet Playground.

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali is offering two Nyepi staycation packages which guests can choose from: [1] IDR 999.000 net for two nights (2 – 4 March 2022) in a Studio Room, with no additional inclusions; [2] IDR 1.600.000 net for two nights (2 – 4 March 2022), inclusive of breakfast for two, one-time dinner or lunch for two, complimentary upgrade to Studio Executive Room (based on availabaility), early check-in or late check-out, with a seven-day cancellation policy. Book your Nyepi hotel package directly with Citadines.

Book now: +62 81136919099 (WA) | reservation.bali@the-ascott.com | discoverasr.com

SANUR

Head to Sanur for that classic Bali feeling this Nyepi, where your surroundings still feel like Bali years ago and time stands still. Perfect for some quiet rejuvenation.

Hyatt Regency Bali

Celebrate Nyepi in ultimate serenity this year at the sleepy neighbourhood of Sanur, where Hyatt Regency Bali has put together the perfect Nyepi getaway for you. Hyatt Regency Bali is offering two Nyepi packages:

If you’re spending Nyepi with your partner or friends, then the Standard Room package is the perfect choice for you. Priced at IDR 2,875,000nett for two nights, the package includes accommodation in Standard Room for 2 adults, breakfast for 2 persons, a one-time buffet dinner on Nyepi evening (14 March 2021), a 50% discount for a massage at Shankha Spa, and complimentary use of the gym.



If you’ll be with your family for Nyepi, then the Premium Room package is your ideal option. Priced at IDR 3,480,000nett for two nights, the package includes accommodation in Premium Room for 2 adults and 2 children (under 12 years old) or 3 adults, breakfast for 2 persons, a one-time buffet dinner on Nyepi evening (14 March 2021), a 50% discount for a massage at Shankha Spa, and complimentary use of the gym.



To reserve: +62 361 281 234 | bali.regency@hyatt.com | Webshop | hyattregencybali.com

JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Alila Villas Uluwatu (2022)

Set on a clifftop plateau along the southern coastline on Bali’s peninsula, Alila Villas Uluwatu present the epitome of escapism. For the ultimate quiet escape, retreat to Uluwatu during Nyepi when the whole island shuts down and goes silent for 24 hours. As the Balinese spend a day silently in prayer and introspection, experience your own path to inner peace and balance with activities such as yoga and meditation.

Alila Villas Uluwatu presents their Nyepi hotel packages, prices for each villa are as follows: IDR 6.782.500 nett per night for One-Bedroom Pool Villa; IDR 18.965.000 nett per night for Two-Bedroom Cliff Edge Villa; IDR 26,947,500 nett per night for Three-Bedroom Hillside Villa; IDR 27,947,000 nett per night for Three-Bedroom Cliff Edge Villa. The package includes: daily Alila breakfast, one time set lunch, two times set dinner, 20% discount on Foods & Beverages, 20% discount at Spa Alila and in-residence Alila hospitalities: host (butler) service, hygiene kit (masks and sanitizers), Wi-Fi internet access throughout the resort, bicycle available for guests’ use at the resort, morning yoga session from 07:30 AM until 08:30 AM, use of 24-hour gym and Alila Living bath amenities.

Package offered valid for minimum 2-night, for stay from 2 March 2022 until 4 March 2022. All benefit inclusions are for 2 (two) persons when guests staying at One-Bedroom Pool Villa, for 4 (four) persons when guests staying at Two-Bedroom Cliff Edge Villa and for 6 (six) persons when guests staying at Three-Bedroom Hillside Villas and Three-Bedroom Cliff Edge Villas. All Nyepi staycation reservations are subject to villa availability.

Book Now: +62 361 848 2166 | uluwatures@alilahotels.com | alilahotels.com/uluwatu

NUSA DUA

Nyepi in Nusa Dua is sure to be a relaxing experience; large, luxurious resorts to take care of your every need. Kids facilities and plenty of places to eat within their compounds, the hotels of Nusa Dua will make sure your 3 days ‘trapped’ indoors are by no means dreary.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali



The majestic The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites you for an unforgettable Nyepi Staycation, with their Ultimate Serenity Package, designed to realign your mind, body and soul – in line with the philosophy of the Day of Silence.

The stay package includes complimentary Mandala meditation sessions (14 March 2021); complimentary sound healing and chakra reading on 15 March 2021; daily breakfast for two; Sunday Brunch at Pala Restaurant for two (14 March 2021) for two; Dinner at Candi Ballroom for two (14 March 2021). The package is only available for a minimum of a two-night stay at Grande Deluxe Room, a stay period from 13-15 March 2021. Rates start from IDR 2.500.000++ per room per night at Grand Deluxe Room or IDR 3.060.000++ per room per night for Cliff Private Pool Junior Suite.

To reserve: +62 361 209 2288 | reservation.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali

UBUD

Already a centre of peace and tranquility, Nyepi in Ubud is likely to have an extra serene atmosphere, welcoming you to soak in the culture and nature of Bali to its fullest.

Titik Dua Ubud (2022)

Nestled in Ubud, Titik Dua is an independent boutique hotel that highlights Indonesian design, art and culture. The hotel features 18 comfortable rooms showcasing fine Indonesian craftsmanship, decorated with handcrafted furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows, king-sized or twin bed options with artisanal rugs, runners and curated amenities, LED Smart TV, portable speakers and a balcony with a picturesque view of the pool and the jungle.

For Bali’s Day of Silence in 2022, Titik Dua has prepared a special Nyepi staycation package, Priced at IDR 1.800.000 nett for two nights (2-4 March 2022), inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons, and one-time dinner on Nyepi Day (3 March 2022) for two persons. The hotel is providing additional activities for the stay period, including a dedicated Kids Corner, a Meditation Corner, Movie Screening setup and a stargazing experience. This is on-top of the already existing in-house facilities. Reserve this Nyepi hotel package directly with Titik Dua.

Book Now: +6281139603939 | info@titikdua.id | titikdua.id

OUT OF TOWN

Why not experience the full extent of Nyepi by escaping ‘civilization’ and get lost in Bali’s rural landscapes. From the cool air of the north to the sparse eastern lands, Nyepi feels more authentic in Bali’s farther reaches. What’s more, your experience no longer becomes a staycation, but a full-blown vacation in its own right.

Currently there are no listings for Nyepi Hotel Packages for hotels out of town.

ESCAPE TO LOMBOK

Perhaps you’ve been through several Nyepi Day’s in Bali already and are after an escape off the island for when everything shuts down. Well, we suggest hopping over to Bali’s neighbour, the wild and beautiful Lombok.

Hotel Tugu Lombok

If you’re looking to get out of Bali during Nyepi, then cross to the neighbouring island of Lombok and spend your Nyepi long weekend at Hotel Tugu Lombok.



The Nyepi package starts from IDR 1,400,000++ per night for a minimum of 3 nights stay. The package includes daily lavish breakfast, sunset high-tea with homemade delicacies, and complimentary water sport activities (snorkelling, kayaking, paddle boarding). Complimentary extra bed for kids under 12 years old.



This package is available throughout March 2021.



To reserve: +62 370 6120 111 | lombok@tuguhotels.com | tuguhotels.com

