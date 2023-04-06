Yogis around the island and beyond will be ecstatic to find out that BaliSpirit Festival 2023 will return for its 14th edition this coming May. As always, the festival will take place in magical Ubud over 4 days and 5 nights, featuring workshops, music and dance performances, food and a fair!

Since its inception in 2008, BaliSpirit Festival has grown into a global event and is now regarded as one of the biggest yoga festivals in Asia, and certainly one of the biggest annual events in Bali. Many fly to the island just to attend and participate in the festival. This year’s festival will take place from 4-7 May 2023.

During the 4-day, 5-night, conscious yoga event, there will be more than 150 workshops in yoga, dance, personal development, healing and martial arts, accompanied by day- and night-time music, a dharma fair and a fantastic organic food bazaar. Just like the previous year, the festival will take place at Puri Padi Hotel and The Yoga Barn.

BaliSpirit Festival 2023 will bring visitors on a journey of depth and self-discovery through yoga, meditation, dance, breathwork, healing and martial arts. The festival will feature local and international presenters to share their knowledge and wisdom, all enhanced by community support and Bali’s own special spiritual energy.

Yoga and Meditation

As the event is a Yoga festival, a majority of workshops are devoted to the yogic way of life and different modalities of the yoga world. Attendees will get the chance to explore different practices of yoga and meditation, where presenters teach sessions in both classical styles such as Yin Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Kundalini, Hatha, Jivamukti, Ashtanga, as well as new fusion styles including Acrobatic Yoga, Power Yoga, Laughter Yoga, and more. There will also be classes which encourage one to sit still, and/or direct the attention inward, these different mediation classes help attendees to return home to the self.

Healing

While overall inner healing processes may happen during the festival, attendees have the option to experience deep healing by booking private sessions with one of the holistic healers located in the healing area. There are also even more workshops that specifically focus on healing. Healing is part of the BaliSpirit Festival, whether actively experienced or passively felt.

Talks and seminars are another part of the festival which supports not only inner healing but personal development as well. Experts in diverse fields of life sciences and coaching present ideas, examples and inspiration on overcoming obstacles and growth.

Dance and Music

Dancing can also be healing to a lot of people and there will be a lot of dancing at the festival, from Afro-Brazilian beats and HipHop classes to more spiritually oriented sessions like the 5 elements dance. It’s a highly celebrated side of the festival where attendees can get grounded, move their bodies, release trauma or simply have a good time letting loose.

Moreover, the line-up of musicians set to perform at the BaliSpirit Festival includes spiritually-inspired artists from all across the globe. They will be performing during daytime and nighttime to help create a connected and intimate concert experience that leads to deeper relation, brighter joy and a truly sacred celebration.

Ticket Options

Attendees can choose between the full 4-day pass and a 4–day spirit pass. For music aficionados, there is a special music pass which allows them to access all music performances. The festival welcomes all, from singles and groups, children, teens, families, experienced yogis and beginners alike.

For more information or to get tickets, click here!

BaliSpirit Festival

+62 361 970 992

info@balispiritfestival.com

balispiritfestival.com