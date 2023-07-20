One of the best things about Bali is that it offers a whole host of outdoor experiences, great for children and adults alike. With its rugged and mountainous landscape filled with verdant forests, down to the coastline where white sands and sparkling seas await, the island is one giant playground for the adventurous soul. There are a host of family activities in Bali, from outdoor adventures to creative and equally stimulating indoor experiences.

From cycling along rice fields to tubing down rivers and learning to surf, here are some great outdoor activities families can do together in Bali.

Mountain Cycling

There are some things you can only see when you get off the main road and explore Bali off the beaten track. To do this, we suggest you travel on two wheels and join Mason Adventure’s Mountain Cycling Tour, where you’ll come face-to-face with the rural countryside, embracing the elements, fresh air and sunny weather.

This scenic journey starts in Kintamani, on the edge of the jaw-dropping caldera that looks out over Mt. Batur and Lake Batur. Thus begins a 30km downhill cycle that takes you through forests, rice fields and plantations; you’ll stop at Hindu temples and local villages, and sample local fruits at their natural source. This is great for sporty families who want to see witness a wide range of epic Balinese landscapes. The tour is best suited for families with children above the age of 10 years, but this is definitely one of the classic family activities in Bali.

Your cycling tour with Mason Adventures includes lunch, water, shared transfers, a bicycle, safety equipment and insurance.

+62 811 3979 480 (WA) | info@masonadventures.com | masonadven tures.com

Learn to Surf

What’s a more iconic outdoor experience than surfing in Bali? The island’s south coast is blessed with a variety of surf breaks, from beach to reef, meaning this classic water sport is accessible for beginners, amateurs and pros. With that, Rip Curl School of Surf is the perfect jumping-off point for those keen to hit the waves for the first time.

With surf schools at both Sanur Beach and Legian Beach, you can choose which Rip Curl School of Surf location is best for you. For children under 13 years old, you’ll find the ‘Little Ripper’ program, specifically designed to teach the skills and knowledge of surfing using specialised surfboards and methods developed for kids. One-on-one classes promise total safety and attention. Meanwhile, parents can also get on a board! Rip Curl School of Surf offers three levels of courses for those above 13 years old, Beach Surfer, Reef Surfer and Power Surfer, in order of technicality.

+62 361 733 081 | info@ripcurlschoolofsurf.com | ripcurlschoolofsurf.com

Quad Bike Tour

Sure, you can trek through Bali jungles, but if you’re after more of an adventure why not drive through the jungle mud on a revving 4×4 quad bike! Bali Quad Discovery Tours was established in 1999 with the aim of providing unique tours into Bali’s great outdoors for all age groups, making it one of the favourite family activities in Bali.

Take a ride on the ultimate adventure vehicle and guide it through Bali’s rugged landscape, past rice fields and plantations, and through friendly villages and dirt roads. The quad bikes are equipped with power-steering and are easy to handle: guests will watch a safety video and brief upon arrival before trialling the vehicle on the training track. Young children (starting at the age of 5 years) can ride with a guide or parent on the quad bike, joining this adventurous journey — 4×4 buggies are also available. All-inclusive tours include transfers, an instructor, a hot lunch buffet, tea / coffee, insurance, changing rooms and hot showers, towels and safety equipment.

+62 361 720766 | info@baliquad.com | baliquad.com

Canyon Tubing

Explore the depths of a hidden canyon in the most unique way possible: tubing down its centre! Also run by Bali Quad Discovery Tours, the adventure starts with an exciting off-road transfer that will take you from the base to the head of the canyon, filled with crystal-clear waters. This is where you’ll jump into an individual inflatable tube and float through the stunning canyon surroundings.

At specific points in the journey, you’ll have to walk across suspension bridges and wooden footpaths, exploring sections of the jungle on foot; there’s also a 100-metre-long zipline that flies through the canyon offering a bird’s eye view. Again, children above the age of five are allowed to take part and will be joined by a guide in the tube. Canyon tubing can be combined with Quad Tours for the ultimate land and water experience. The all-inclusive package offers a delicious hot lunch buffet and hotel transfers to and from the hotel with air-conditioned transportation.

+62 361 720766 | info@baliquad.com | baliquad.com

Horseback Riding

Another fun way to enjoy Bali’s great outdoors is on horseback! Surrounded by temples, and just a stone’s throw away from the Canggu beachfront, is Royal Sporthorse Bali, a stable providing a variety of horseback tours as well as riding lessons. Starting from the stables, you’ll be taken around the Pererenan area, down to the beach, and passing through villages and rice fields along the way. On the beach, riders can enjoy the pleasant sea breeze and even take their horse into the cooling seas and waters for a dip.

For those hoping to improve their horseback abilities, Royal Sporthorse Bali offers riding lessons for adults and children, with professional trainers able to teach students the art of dressage and even some jumping for more advanced riders. Particular fun for younger children is the Kids Pony camp, where not only will they be taught how to ride these adorable animals, but also how to groom and care for the ponies. For lasting memories, family photoshoots can also be organised.

+6287 761 47 2220 | royalsporthorsebali@gmail.com | horseridinginbali.co m

Snorkelling

Most of Bali’s south coast is dominated by surf beaches, but over in Sanur, the Rip Curl School of Surf invites you not only to snorkel but to support the recovery of Bali’s coral reefs. Through their collaboration with the NGO ‘Ocean Gardener’, as well as neighbouring Prama Beach Hotel Sanur, they have installed the first Coral Gardner nursery on the reefs of Sanur Beach.

Sustainable Coral Farming is the practice of farming using the principle of ecology, the study of the relationship between organisms and their environment. Farming the right species in the right environment. Visitors are therefore invited to plant coral as they snorkel the Sanur seas, an activity that simultaneously brings increased awareness and understanding of ocean habitats and their preservation. This fulfilling experience is available directly with Rip Curl School of Surf – Sanur and is one of the more meaningful family activities in Bali you can find.

+62 361 287 749 | info@ripcurlschoolofsurf.com | ripcurlschoolofsurf.co m