Hidden within the lush heartland of Tabanan, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort introduces a different way of experiencing Bali: one where architecture, nature, and wellness exist in harmony.

Set between flowing rivers, dense jungles, and cascading waterfalls, the resort offers an escape that feels worlds away, yet remains close to Bali’s most iconic cultural landmarks, including Tanah Lot Temple and the UNESCO-listed Jatiluwih Rice Terraces.

Designed with sustainability at its core, Ulaman Eco is home to 32 private villas crafted from bamboo, rammed earth, rattan, and reclaimed wood, forming one of the world’s largest bamboo and rammed-earth resort structures. Solar panels contribute to daily energy use, while composting programmes ensure kitchen waste is repurposed, reinforcing a real commitment to eco-conscious living.

Dining unfolds as a sensory journey at E.A.R.T.H Restaurant and Lounge, where a farm-to-table philosophy takes centre stage. Guests are invited to savour local ingredients in breathtaking settings, from riverside decks to tables overlooking twin waterfalls, every meal an experience shaped by place.

Wellness lies at the heart of the Ulaman Eco stay; all set against the soothing soundtrack of flowing water and jungle stillness. The award-winning Riverside Spa and the newly introduced Waterfall Spa offer immersive treatments designed to restore balance, including Balinese massage, hot stone therapy, infrared sauna sessions, steam rooms, and hot and cold plunge pools.

Beyond the spa, daily rituals invite a deeper connection with Bali’s spiritual and cultural rhythms. Morning yoga, sound healing sessions, and the traditional Melukat water blessing ceremony are complemented by village walks, e-bike explorations, cooking classes, and bespoke adventures arranged through a concierge.

Blending refined comfort with environmental consciousness, Ulaman Eco Luxury Resort presents a vision of luxury and soulful intent, where sustainability, wellness, and hospitality come together.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3733 8363 or email [email protected]

