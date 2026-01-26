A new boutique destination welcomes guests to experience the charms of the highland village of Bresela, Gianyar, with the opening of Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud, a Tribute Portfolio Resort.

Home to only 38 keys – 24 suites and 12 one-bedroom villas, one three-bedroom villa, and one four-bedroom villa – this intimate resort is an invitation to one of Bali’s lesser-known areas, found north of central Ubud, tucked into the upland landscapes.

Hiliwatu Bali Ubud – taking its name from the two words hili (high ground) and watu (stone) – hugs the mountainous terrain, with multiple levels cascading down the dramatic valley, where guests are welcomed by sprawling views from the open-air lobby, before they’re immersed into the forests that surround the accommodations and various facilities.

Bathroom in the Suites Private heated pool – One-bedroom Villa

A collection under Marriott International, the ‘Tribute Portfolio’ resorts are defined as upscale independent boutique destinations, known for their unique, character-driven design and local approach. This is certainly the case at Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud, where the interiors are dominated by natural materials, Balinese carvings and decor – but all delivered in a contemporary style and modern furnishings. General Manager Yudi Hendarsyah comments that the resort was born through an “awe for nature, craftsmanship and connection.”

The 24 suites are found in the resort’s main building: spacious rooms that enjoy private balcony views, walk-in showers and a signature wooden bathtub. Meanwhile, the various villas sprawl down the side of the valley, each enjoying forest-surrounded seclusion and private heated swimming pools. Complementing each stay are the 24-hour fitness facilities and Samya Wellness, offering wellbeing treatments from open-air yoga to crystal meditations.

Resort Lobby

When it comes to dining, Omber is Hiliwatu’s signature restaurant, a fire-inspired destination serving steakhouse-style cuisine amidst natural surroundings. Then there is Tapis, celebrating local cuisine and Balinese heritage dishes, with private sunken lounges complete with bonfires. And Nira, a cosy bar and lounge that opens to the resort’s main pool, 20 metres above the valley, looking out across the countryside scenes. Finally, Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud also has its own heliport, for those who want to experience the most epic arrival.

Hiliwatu, Bali Ubud, a Tribute Portfolio Resort

Jl. Pura Dalem No 88 Br Gadungan Desa Bresela Kec Payangan, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 361-2091988

@hiliwatubaliubud

hiliwatubaliubud.com