Celebrating Bali’s natural herbs, beauty and culture to promote balance in human life, Bumi Herbs – Oditi Bali is a brand that produces a wide range of all-natural essential products, from herbal teas and supplements to handmade soap, body scrubs, and clay masks.

Symbolising the great philosophy of “healthy living with Balinese herbs”, the brand is deeply rooted in the Indonesian language, where “Bumi” represents Earth and “Oditi” signifies ‘Dawn’ in Sanskrit. The brand’s mission revolves around embracing Mother Earth and revitalising an appreciation for her offerings in a post-pandemic world.

Bumi Herbs – Oditi Bali works with herbal farmer groups in Jembrana to prioritise utilising solar drying methods and avert harmful chemicals to guarantee fresh and hygienic herbs. As a new brand born during the pandemic, they champion natural and healthy living to promote well-being and balanced coexistence with nature.

Upholding a mission to foster awareness of natural healthy living and guide individuals on a transformative journey towards holistic well-being by producing basic needs sourced from herbal preparations. The brand imagines a world where people embrace the gifts of nature and cultivate a deep respect for the planet and all living beings, with their herbal offerings acting as a channel for balance, vitality and serenity in daily life.

Bumi Herbs – Oditi Bali’s products utilise all-natural ingredients, without any artificial components. The brand is also dedicated to incorporating eco-friendly packaging in line with the global sustainable packaging movement, encouraging the reduce-reuse-recycle habit in each of its products.

The brand also maintains the Sociopreneur concept, increasing benefits for society and the environment. Hand-in-hand, they create the finest herbal products in Bali through regular direct training, they empower the Karang Taruna and PKK groups to process herbal medicine according to industry standards. Moreover, they’ve established a specially designed solar drying system, ensuring high-quality herbal-dried products. With a capacity of 400kg of dried herbs, taking 1-3 days, the solar dryer makes it ideal for micro-scale herbal products.

Prioritising fair trade practices and embracing the Sociopreneur concept, the brand collaborates with the Family Welfare Empowerment community in Bali to produce outstanding herbal products whilst boosting the local microeconomy. By nurturing ethical commerce and conserving Balinese traditions, the brand strives to create a sustainable herbal industry that enriches the lives of their partners and supports the beauty of Bali’s natural treasure. Every purchase becomes a meaningful exchange that uplifts communities and supports sustainable practices.

Bumi Herbs – Oditi Bali

Jl. Nyuh Gading, MAS, Ubud

+62 11 3999 242 | +62 811 3980 6789

bumiherbsoditibali@gmail.com

bumiherbsoditibali.com