One of Bali’s most anticipated Halloween parties will be taking place atop the cliffs of Uluwatu at the famous day club venue, Savaya Bali. Due to popular demand, the iconic destination is bringing back their seasonal celebration from last year with the 2nd Annual Carnival of Lost Souls.

Savaya is found upon the soaring limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, nestled between an infinite ocean view and the surrounding jungles. Without a doubt this day-and-night venue is one of Bali’s premier party destinations, bringing in the renowned international DJs and artists, matched by a world-class sound system, stunning visuals and epic scenery.

When it comes to events at Savaya Bali, Halloween is definitely not one to miss! This year, Savaya will once again transform the venue in a Carnival of Lost Souls.

This will be a two-day event, making an epic Halloween Weekend experience. On Saturday, 29 October, the island’s top DJs will be coming together to set the vibe, including Andy Chunes, Papu, Tina Colada, to name a few. On Sunday, 30 October, Guy Mantzur and Da Capo have been invited to take over the decks.

Both days will also feature a Costume Contest with massive winnings for the best-dressed: IDR 300 Million (29 Oct) and IDR 150 Million (30 Oct) in cash and prizes! Different categories of Best Costume are available each day and participants must register to take part.

Saturday: Best Costume, Best Group Costume, Most Unique Costume, Scariest Costume

Sunday: Sexiest Costume

Doors Open 1pm – Saturday 30 October and Sunday 30 October. 21+ Years only.



Costume Party: Register Here

General Admission: Purchase Online

– IDR 250.000 admission per day / IDR 400.000 for weekend

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧s: WA: +62 812-3856-9307 | reservations@savayabali.com