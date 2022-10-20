Following the incredible first iteration of the Hard Rock Hotel Guitar Expo back in 2019, the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Bali is excited to announce the long-awaited return of the event with its second edition to be held from 29-30 October 2022.

Organised with the goals to promote an appreciation for musicians and fortify the community through music, Hard Rock Hotel Guitar Expo 2022 is back to connect art with the community. Presenting a stellar line-up of electric and acoustic builders, vintage dealers and guitar gear-related exhibitors, this is an event not to be missed for music aficionados. Attendees can expect a vast collection of guitars, bass guitars, electric and acoustic guitars and plenty of other types of musical instruments on display during the expo.

On top of concerts and jam sessions that will be held, the Hard Rock Guitar Expo will also feature a guitar clinic as well as Rock Guitar Competitions, open to participants of all ages. The competition is free to enter with the application submission period open from 1 October 2022 until 20 October 2022. The competition will award fantastic prizes, where participants will be vying for the chance to bring home with them a Grand Prize of a Heritage Electric Guitar.

In addition to a variety of exciting prizes, the winner will also get the opportunity to perform at Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s Centerstage on the final day of the expo. The jury for the competition will consist of two judges, namely Donnie Lesmana (Lead Guitar of Lolot Band) and Sugix Anantra (1st winner of Ibanez Flying Fingers 2018), both experienced composers, arrangers and performers. JRX will also host a coaching clinic as well as his one-of-a-kind performance, taking place on 30 October 2022.

“This event also provides a platform for emerging guitarists to showcase their talent, connect with other artists in the community, and potentially win some great prizes,” said Shane Coates, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Bali.

The Hard Rock Guitar Expo is not only a unique opportunity to unite the local music community but music lovers from across the globe, specifically those who have a great passion for guitars. The expo is a free public event open to everyone, which is expected to attract hotel guests as well as tourists and local residents. The expo will be held from 29-30 October 2022 from 10am to 6pm.

Moreover, in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed annually in October in order to raise awareness of the disease, Hard Rock Hotel Bali will showcase the Pink Guitar collection and will raise funds through the sales of Pinktober merchandise.

For more information, please call +62 361 761 869

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Banjar Pande Mas, Kuta

+62 361 761 869

marcom.bali@hardrockhotels.net

hardrockhotels.com