W Bali – Seminyak is keeping the flames ablaze as they present ‘Taste the Heat’, an exciting dining collaboration with Barbacoa Bali at the resort’s renowned FIRE Restaurant. Prepare your taste buds for an indulgent evening full of flavours as they present dishes prepared over a fiery blaze.

Set to be held on Friday, 28 October 2022 at 7pm, the stylish W Bali – Seminyak welcomes diners to ‘Taste the Heat’ as they invite Barbacoa Bali’s Chef Nic Philip, who will work hand-in-hand with W Bali’s Director of Culinary, Chef Norberto Palacios, to spoil guests’ appetites and ignite their senses with exceptional gastronomic creations at FIRE Restaurant.

With fire playing a central role in the cooking technique at both FIRE Restaurant and Barbacoa Bali utilising wood fire, charcoal and smoke, the two prolific chefs will crank up the heat to serve up eight dishes over a three-course dinner.

Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person, the ‘Taste the Heat’ dinner will start with Snacks including Tostada with hot smoked cod, whipped scallop roe, avocado and pomelo (Barbacoa) and Dry-Aged Duck with smoked pumpkin and sunflower seeds in butter dough (FIRE). For Starters, delight in Tartare with yellowfin tuna, charred leek dressing and smoked yucca crema (Barbacoa) and Wagyu Beef & Jelly with potatoes and fresh black truffle (FIRE).

Moving on to the Charcoal Grills, indulge in the succulent Grilled Live Lobster with citrus skin in olive oil dressing, slow-cooked fennel with star anise and black garlic (FIRE) and Whole Roasted O’Connor Black Angus Rib Eye with spice rub, roasted chicken butter, green pepper agrodolce with basket grilled kale, kale peso, parmesan crema and grilled cashews (Barbacoa).

Ending the fiery meal with Sweets such as Grilled Plums & Crispy Beetroot with Argentinean Malbec, Dulce de Leche gelato (FIRE) and ‘Junglegold’ 80% Dark Chocolate with hazelnut crumble and nitro raspberry yoghurt (Barbacoa).

“I am so excited to collaborate with Chef Nic to present a delectable special dinner for guests highlighting the main elements such as fire and presenting all fresh ingredients that will make blow you away as the spices meet the smoke,” said Norberto Palacios, Director of Culinary, W Bali – Seminyak.

Chef Nic Philip Chef Norberto Palacios

Chef Nic Philip brings a wealth of experience, having honed his craft at luxury resorts across the Asia-Pacific region as well as training stings in esteemed European restaurants including the Michelin-starred The Clove Club and Ottolenghi’s NOPI in London and prominent Restaurant Taller in Copenhagen.

Argentinian-born chef, Norberto Palacios, began his culinary career after completing his culinary training at Instituto Argentino de Gastronomia and attained a culinary art degree in professional gastronomy from Ecole Le Notre Argentine. He started off as a chef de partie and chef instructor before securing his first Executive Chef position in 2006.

For one night only, join this exciting dining event and dine for a cause as this special dinner is organised to help children in need. 50% of the proceeds from this dinner will be donated to the Bali Children Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in 2002, which has helped thousands of children complete school, find employment and improve their lives and their communities.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

FIRE Restaurant at W Bali – Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 3000 106

bf.wbali@whotels.com

firerestaurantbali.com