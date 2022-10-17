Bali is an island of exploration, graced with bountiful stunning natural landscapes, from the mountains to the sea, which is one of the reasons why Bali has become a globally-renowned tropical destination. After a long day of adventure, travellers will want to retreat to a cosy accommodation, so here we’ve listed a selection of unique villas in Bali in various areas of the island.

Bali’s unique culture, rich history and vast landscape are some of the reasons why globetrotters descend upon Bali each year, seeking to explore what this exotic paradise has to offer. Whether it’s trekking the iconic rice fields and verdant valleys of Ubud, enjoying leisurely experiences at the vibrant and lively hotspots of Canggu, walking through the bustling Seminyak and Legian neighbourhoods and catching the golden sunsets from the hills of Jimbaran.

With so many destinations to explore, we’ve listed several unique villas in Bali, managed by Ini Vie Hospitality spread across the island, from the tranquil Amarea Resort in Ubud, the romantic Ayona Villa near Canggu, the 70s-inspired Monolocale Resort in Seminyak, the family-friendly Eight Palms Villa in Legian to the picturesque The Jimbaran Villa.

Amarea Resort

Amarea Resort Ubud presents residents and visitors of the island with a destination for those looking to celebrate love in a dreamy setting as well as those seeking a peaceful retreat to heal, get in touch with their inner self and re-align the body, mind and soul.

Ubud, the cultural heart of Bali is renowned as a destination for honeymooners and wellness seekers due to its stunning natural beauty and unparalleled tranquillity. Opened in mid-December 2021, Amarea Resort Ubud has quickly gained traction as a popular accommodation in Ubud that is managed by Ini Vie Hospitality.

This exquisite establishment features four different room categories, namely the Ubud Room, Ubud Suite, Ubud Cottage and the Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa. Designed with a contemporary tropical industrial concept including modern Balinese mural accents, Amarea Resort Ubud seamlessly combines Balinese nuances and modern elements that are minimalist yet homey. The Suite, Cottage and Two-Bedroom Forest View Villa categories are equipped with a bathtub, while the latter features its own private pool.

For guests wanting to stay in shape during their getaway at this tropical sanctuary, the resort boasts a gym facility as well as an enchanting and Insta-worthy open-air yoga venue that can accommodate up to 30 people, a flexible facility that can also be utilised as a minimalist but intimate wedding venue. Those yearning for a relaxing day can take a dip at the resort’s two-tier swimming pool with views overlooking the lush forest and river view, the top tier is for the little ones, while the bottom tier is for the adults.

Jl. Sawah Indah, Gang Amarea No. 8, Ubud

+62 822 1173 8877 | info@amareaubud.com | amareaubud.com

Ayona Villa

Tucked within the Batu Belig area on the border between Seminyak and Canggu is Ayona Villa, another choice for unique villas in Bali, an accommodation that welcomes travellers seeking a blissful stay experience during their time on the island of the Gods.

The villa’s convenient location allows guests to explore its surroundings hotspots from Seminyak to Canggu, from the most bustling dining venues and famed beach clubs, street-side boutiques and shopping centres to popular beaches including the nearby Batu Belig Beach all the way to Batu Bolong Beach and Echo Beach.

The unique Ayona Villa welcomes guests to a comfortable stay at their One-Bedroom Villa, which features a Private Pool and a Floating Bathtub. The 120 sqm villa is equipped with King Beds and can host up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child. The spacious bedroom and bathroom are designed with a modern minimalistic style, featuring wooden elements and earthy tones in the interiors, while the open-air living room and kitchen feature more pops of colours from its floor tiles and cushions.

The villa also features a staircase that leads up to a small rooftop, where a sun lounger will entice guests to lie down and unwind with a book in hand during the day or stargaze during the night. Additionally, Ayona Villa is designed with four-star hotel facilities and is equipped with high-end features for guests’ convenience, including Smart LED TVs, Bluetooth speakers, entertainment access including Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, and so much more.

Jl. Batu Belig, Gang Bayu No. 8, Seminyak

+62 812 8769 8877 | info@ayonavilla.com | ayonavilla.com

Monolocale Resort

Nestled in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Umalas, Monolocale Resort is conveniently located to plenty of Bali’s most beloved hotspots, from dining destinations including Nook as well as some of the most popular beaches including Petitenget Beach and Batu Belig Beach. Monolocale Resort is one of many properties managed by Ini Vie Hospitality.

One of the unique villas in Bali dubbed as an ‘art living experience’, Monolocale boasts a lush tropical sanctuary concept that presents four types of stylish accommodations within its resort, each featuring intricate features and design with impeccable attention to detail. Each accommodation is equipped with high-end facilities and features including Smart LED TVs, Alexa smart speakers, blackout curtains, minibars and many more amenities.

The Royal One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool is 110 sqm in size, while the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool is 100 sqm in size, both types feature King Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child. The Seminyak Suite Double features King Beds and can accommodate 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child, while the Seminya Suite Twin features Twin Beds and can accommodate 2 adults, both types 35 sqm in size with access to the public swimming pool.

The resort’s main pool is enclosed by verdant tropical foliage, where guests can take a dip in the half-sized Olympic pool, unwind on the sun loungers and enjoy a relaxing day in complete serenity. Adjacent to the main swimming pool is where you’ll find the resort’s restaurant, Sanctuary. Open daily from 7.30am to 10pm, Sanctuary welcomes guests to dine in the open-air venue, where the restaurant features several seating areas including tables and a long communal table. The resort’s main public areas have been aesthetically designed and decorated to provide various picturesque spots for you to take snaps for socials.

Jl. Umalas 1 No. 88A, Kerobokan Kelod

+62 812 3850 4678 | info@monolocalebali.com | monolocalebali.com

Eight Palms Villa

If you’re planning on treating your family to a wholesome holiday in Bali, there’s the perfect villa located in the heart of Legian – Eight Palms Villa. Managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, Eight Palms Villa is a cosy and homey accommodation that boasts an intimate family escape concept catered towards vacationing families.

Opened in April 2022, Eight Palms Villa is located on Jalan Pandawa no. 8A, Legian. Its great location presents guests with a variety of popular beach destinations within its vicinity, namely Kuta Beach, Legian Beach, German Beach and Double Six Beach. The villa is a 25-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport and only a short drive from the nearest cafes and restaurants.

Eight Palms Villa has quickly become one of the most in-demand accommodations and unique villas in Bali, featuring an elegant and luxurious design that is envisioned to be a suitable choice for family staycations as well as honeymooning couples seeking an intimate getaway.

The two-story villas offered include Two to Three Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi and Two to Three Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool and Bathtub. Each villa is equipped with a spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen, dining area, comfortable working space, air-conditioned rooms, coffee and tea maker, free Wi-Fi access, Smart LED TVs, and standard guest amenities and supplies.

Eight Palms Villa also offers services for special occasions including romantic décors and candlelit dinners for surprises, anniversaries and celebratory occasions, as well as several romantic packages.

Jl. Pandawa no. 8A, Legian

+62 812 3850 4678 | info@eightpalmsvilla.com | eightpalsmvilla.com

The Jimbaran Villa

An alternate option for unique villas in Bali away from the more bustling neighbourhoods is The Jimbaran Villa, located on the hills of Jimbaran, where stunning views of the ocean await you. Featuring six units of the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub, The Jimbaran Villa has been designed with four-star facilities and services.

Located 30 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the villa’s prime location enjoys various destinations that guests can visit including the pristine shores of Jimbaran Beach, the iconic beachfront seafood restaurants as well as tourist attractions including the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park and the historical Uluwatu Temple.

The 120 sqm villas are equipped with King-sized Beds that can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child. Featuring a design that blends contemporary elements with traditional Balinese elements, The Jimbaran Villa is an idyllic leisurely accommodation that puts comfort first. Guests can cosy up on the bed watching Netflix on the Smart LED TV, relax on the poolside bean bags or get the perfect sun-kissed skin on the sun loungers up on the rooftop, where the views grant you the stunning ocean vista.

Jl. Bukit Permai, Mimpi Resort No. 88, Jimbaran

+62 812 3850 4678 | info@thejimbaranvilla.com | thejimbaranvilla.com

