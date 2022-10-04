Travellers who appreciate modern living imbued with a seamless marriage of art and luxury can find solace in Monolocale Resort, a luxe accommodation offering stylish yet affordable villas nearby the bustling heart of Seminyak.

Nestled in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Umalas, Monolocale Resort is conveniently located to plenty of the island’s most beloved hotspots, from dining destinations including Nook as well as some of the most popular beaches including Petitenget Beach and Batu Belig Beach. Monolocale Resort is one of many properties managed by the leading hospitality management company, Ini Vie Hospitality.

Dubbed as an ‘art living experience’, Monolocale boasts a lush tropical sanctuary concept that presents four types of stylish accommodations within its resort, each featuring intricate features and design with impeccable attention to detail. Each accommodation is equipped with high-end facilities and features including Smart LED TVs, Alexa smart speakers, blackout curtains, minibars and many more amenities.

The Royal One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool is 110 sqm in size, while the One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool is 100 sqm in size, both types feature King Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child. The Seminyak Suite Double features King Beds and can accommodate 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child, while the Seminya Suite Twin features Twin Beds and can accommodate 2 adults, both types 35 sqm in size with access to the public swimming pool.

The resort’s main pool is enclosed by verdant tropical foliage, where guests can take a dip in the half-sized Olympic pool, unwind on the sun loungers and enjoy a relaxing day in complete serenity. Adjacent to the main swimming pool is where you’ll find the resort’s restaurant, Sanctuary. Open daily from 7.30am to 10pm, Sanctuary welcomes guests to dine in the open-air venue, where the restaurant features several seating areas including tables and a long communal table. The resort’s main public areas have been aesthetically designed and decorated to provide various picturesque spots for you to take snaps for socials.

Monolocale is also the perfect choice for romantic getaways and couples on honeymoons, where they offer various services including floating tray breakfast, candlelit dinners, romantic balloon and flower decorations as well as the Honeymoon Package and the Romantic Getaway Package.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3850 4678

Monolocale Resort

Jl. Umalas 1 No. 88A, Kerobokan Kelod

+62 812 3850 4678

info@monolocalebali.com

monolocalebali.com