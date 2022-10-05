Ubud is renowned as one of the most beloved destinations for romantic getaways and honeymoon couples, especially because of its magical surroundings, from the sweeping views of the lush rice paddies to the enchanting forests and rolling hills. One accommodation that exudes the definition of romance is Asvara Villa, offering the idyllic choice for an intimate and private getaway with your better half.

Managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, Asvara Villa is conveniently located near Ubud’s most popular tourist sites including the Monkey Forest, Campuhan Hill, Tegalalang Rice Terrace, Ubud Palace, Ubud Art Market and its plethora of dining and drinking venues. Designed in contemporary Balinese architecture and interiors, Asvara Villa is surrounded by the beautiful rice fields Ubud is renowned for, making this villa a cosy accommodation wrapped in an intimate and tranquil ambience.

The charming villa spoils guests with three types of villas to choose from including the Royal One-Bedroom Rice Field View Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi; and the Royal One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi, both 120 sqm in size featuring King Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child; while the Royal Two-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi is 250 sqm in size and features King and Twin Beds that can accommodate up to 4 adults or 2 adults and 2 children.

Each of these villas is decked out in high-end facilities and features including LED Screen TVs, Bluetooth speakers, blackout curtains, private bathtubs, rain showers, minibars, and more standard amenities and supplies.

When it comes to its services and offers, a romantic villa like Asvara goes above and beyond to make your stay extra special. They offer services including candlelit dinners, romantic flower and balloon decorations in the bedroom, pool or Jacuzzi, and so much more. Asvara Villa also offers several packages including the Honeymoon Package, Celebration Package, Romantic Getaway Package, and Gift Vouchers.

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 812 8769 8877 or email info@asvaravilla.com

Asvara Villa

Jl. Bangkiang Sidem No. 8X, Ubud

+62 812 8769 8877

info@asvaravilla.com

asvaravilla.com