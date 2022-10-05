For those seeking an unforgettable escape to the island of the Gods in cosy yet stylish accommodation, look no further! Sini Vie Villa presents a charming and comfortable retreat with high-end facilities at a strategic location.

Located in the bustling Seminyak area, Sana Vie Villa is managed by the prominent hospitality management company, Ini Vie Hospitality. This villa boasts a convenient location nearby the vibrant and eclectic culinary scene of Seminyak including Living Stone Café & Bakery, Gusto Gelato, La Plancha and Desa Potato Head as well as iconic beaches including Petitenget and Double Six Beach.

Sana Vie Villa has been designed in a harmonious blend of contemporary Balinese and Japanese concepts to present a unique accommodation, featuring spacious bedrooms and bathrooms adorned with wooden elements and intricate furnishings along with sunken sofas and a semi-outdoor kitchen. The accommodation offers two different villa options, perfect for couples and families. The Smart One-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Bathtub is 120 sqm in size featuring King Beds that can accommodate 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child, while the Two Bed-Room Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi is 150 sqm in size, featuring two King Beds that can accommodate up to 5 adults or 4 adults and 1 child.

For the convenience of guests’ stay experience, Sana Vie Villa has been outfitted with cutting-edge technology including Smart Electronic Devices in the Smart One-Bedroom Villa, which allows them to do everything in the room with voice commands including turning on/off lights and TV, play music and other facilities that are connected to smart devices without having to set up the device manually. They also provide entertainment access such as Netflix, YouTube and Spotify as well as Alexa smart device.

Sana Vie Villa also provides services for special occasions such as honeymoons, anniversaries and birthdays with romantic decorations, candlelit dinners and other celebratory amenities on top of its special packages including the Honeymoon Package, the Romantic Getaway Package and the Celebration Package.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 1025 8889

Sana Vie Villa

Jl. Gang Tangkuban Perahu 888X, Seminyak

+62 812 1025 8889

info@sanavievilla.com

sanavievilla.com