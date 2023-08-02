On Thursday, 17 August 2023, Indonesia celebrates its 78th Independence Day! In commemoration of this special occasion, the exquisite beachfront Ikan Restaurant at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has prepared a sumptuous feast by its talented Chef de Cuisine, Fajar Kurniawan.

Held from 6.30pm onwards, guests are invited to savour the tantalising culinary offerings of the Sajian Merah Putih dinner. The dinner features a bountiful buffet spread, serving various staple traditional dishes from the Indonesian archipelago.

Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person, the buffet dinner will whet your appetites with various delectable dishes. These include offerings from the Organic Table, featuring the likes of Gado-Gado, a traditional Indonesian vegetable salad with peanut sauce; Lawar Klungah, coconut shell and long bean salad with Balinese spices; Asinan Crab, green mango salad with soft shell crab.

For the Mains, guests can savour indulgent options such as Babi Guling, Balinese suckling pig; Urutan Bali, Balinese homemade pork sausage; Kari Daun Singkong, cassava leaves with Balinese spices; Homemade Salmon Asap, homemade smoked salmon with Balinese spices; Bebek Goreng, Balinese-style crispy duck; Sate Lilit, minced chicken satay & condiments; Steamed Rice, along with an assortment of sambals and crackers.

The palate-cleansing Desserts present the likes of Lapis Sinkong Merah Putih, Dadar Gulung Merah Putih, Kue Lapis Merah Putih, Vanilla Strawberry Pudding, Es Campur, and Sliced Fruits.

Settle into the enchanting beachside dining and drinking venue as you soak in the calming and breezy oceanfront ambience, accompanied by a solo acoustic performance to set the tone for an unforgettable evening with great food, conversations and vibes as you celebrate Independence Day.

If you’re looking to enjoy pre- or post-dinner drinks, the evening also presents a sensational soirée at the Temple Garden with the Brew & Bites promo. From 5pm to 9pm, savour refreshingly icy cold beers from Black Sand Brewery, complemented with scrumptious light bites. Kick back on the cosy bean bags as live music serenades the night with fresh grills by the beachfront lounge garden. A la carte is priced at IDR 110,000++ per item and free flow is priced at IDR 400,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or email dining.bali@westin.com

Ikan Restaurant

at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906 | +62 811 3801 7588

ikanrestaurant.com