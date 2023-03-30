From 10-18 April 2023, Sydney-based celebrity Chef Luca Ciano will be taking over InterContinental Bali Resort’s exquisite Mediterranean restaurant, Bella Cucina. The guest chef will be presenting his signature take on traditional Italian and Mediterranean cuisine through wine dinners, a Sunday brunch and cooking demos.

This will in fact be a return visit for Chef Luca, who did a takeover of Bella Cucina back in 2022. So successful was the collaboration that he has been asked to return, bringing new dishes, twists and experiences along with him.

Though based in Australia, Chef Luca’s roots are in Italy. From this he has explored the seasonal ingredients and recipes of Italy and the Mediterranean over two decades, bringing in new influences to create a fusion of flavours and crafting his own signature style and dishes.

Through his career he has worked at the famous 2 Michelin-starred restaurant, Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan, London’s Millennium Gloucester Hotel and Relais & Chateaux in Bermuda. In Australia, he has hosts his own TV Show, Luca’s Key Ingredient, on Channel 10 and launched best-selling kitchen products from sauces to jams.

Bella Cucina will feature Chef Luca’s special dishes on their a la carte dinner menu, as well as on set menu dinner experiences, from 10-13 April and 15-16 April.

Offering a more face-to-face experience with the chef, on 15 April 2023, Chef Luca will hold a ‘Cooking Demo with Kids’, where lucky participants will learn to cook some of his favourite dishes.

Elevated dining events will also be available during the chef’s visit, including:

(1) A 6-course set menu dinner with Sababay wines on 10 April 2023 is priced at IDR930,000++ per person;

(2) A 6-course set menu dinner with Mouton Cadet wines on 14 April 2023, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person;

(3) and Chef Luca’s visit will end with a lavish Sunday Brunch on 16 April 2023, priced at IDR 595,000++ per person.

For a short time after Chef Luca’s visit, a selection of his Mediterranean and Italian dishes will remain available at Bella Cucina. This refined Mediterranean restaurant has recently been revamped, presenting a fresh, elegant décor and intimate dining setting.

For information and reservations please contact: +6281138208768 on Whatsapp, or email dine@icbali.com.

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

bali.intercontinental.com