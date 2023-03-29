Easter is only a week away so it’s best to start planning your Easter festivities today! Lucky for you, Uluwatu’s prominent clifftop resort, Karma Kandara, has prepared exciting happenings this Easter holiday.

With everyone’s favourite springtime holiday fast approaching, Karma Kandara has announced the return of its annual Easter Festival 2023. From 5-11 April 2023, celebrate Easter in true Karma style with a variety of exclusively curated family-friendly experiences over seven days. Enjoy an entire week of indulgence with Karma Spa wellness treatments, exquisite culinary journeys, themed beach parties and intimate sunset cocktails. The resort has also prepared a series of thrilling activities to keep the kids entertained and occupied.

Easter Festival Calendar

The Easter Festival kicks off with Signature Cocktails at Temple Lounge (5 Apr), where in-house guests can head over to Temple Lounge for cocktails and cocktails. The following day, guests are welcomed to The Joy of Easter (6 Apr), a Balinese-themed day complete with a Rayunan Royal Dinner at di Mare Restaurant priced at IDR 590,000++ per person, featuring classic dishes from the archipelago, a Balinese dance performance from the Naluri Manca dance troupe and international guest DJ line-up at the Tiki Bar.

During Good Friday Good Karma (7 Apr), traditionally a day to abstain from eating meat, guests can indulge in a succulent selection of curated seafood menu at di Mare Restaurant, priced at IDR 750,000++ per person. Then head over to Circus on the Beach (8 Apr) the following day, where Karma is pulling out all the stops for a day of thrills and chills at Phoenix Bar, Karma Beach. There will be a troupe of dancers, acrobats, and jugglers to provide entertainment, clowns to bring the laughs and international DJs spinning the music.

On Easter Sunday, start off the holiday with an Easter Brunch at di Mare from 12 PM – 4 PM, priced at IDR 695,000++ per person. The shared set brunch menu features dishes such as Papuan Spot Prawn, Easy to Eat Quail and Tabanan tomatoes & burrata as a First Course. The Main Course features Pan Roasted Barramundi, Le Gigot d’Agneau Pascal, and Heirloom Carrot Risotto. The brunch will end with Chocolate Pot de Crème and Pineapple Upside Down Cake for Dessert. After brunch head down to Karma Beach for fun activities such as egg hunting and egg painting, while Le Club invites you to a 70s disco-themed party featuring international guest DJs.

Experience A Night on Pandora (10 Apr) at Karma Beach, fully decorated with fantastical Avatar-themed décor for a movie night. The final day of the festival features K-Ranch Texas Barbecue (11 Apr), where guests can enjoy Chef Joseph’s Texan family recipe and cocktails down at the beach. To browse the full Easter Festival calendar, click here .

Easter Stay Package

Karma Kandara promises to deliver a basketful of good wishes this Easter holiday with their annual Easter eggs-travaganza. The Easter Stay Package offers a 3 Days & 2 Nights stay with prices starting from IDR 18,000,000 inclusive of a 2-night stay in their well-appointed one-bedroom pool villa, daily breakfast, one bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, one-time dinner for 2 people, one-time 45-minute massage at Cliff Spa, free entry to Karma Beach Bali and free Easter activities for the kids.

Larger villa options and packages are available for guests travelling in big groups. For more information, click here!

To make reservations, please contact via WhatsApp .

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com