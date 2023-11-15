As the festive season draws near, the enchanting Meliá Bali is the perfect destination to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas. Nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, Meliá Bali invites you to transform your holiday into an unforgettable and magical escape. The resort has curated a series of festive events and activities that promise to create cherished memories for you and your loved ones.

The holiday merriments commence with Meliá Bali’s spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the resort’s lobby, held on Saturday, 9 December 2023, from 6pm to 7pm. Witness as the resort illuminates the night and ushers in the magical season surrounded by the warmth of family and friends.

Paint & Joy Ginger House Painting

Embrace the spirit of Christmas by joining a quintessential Christmas tradition: gingerbread house painting. On Wednesday, 20 December 2023, from 3pm to 6pm, join the Paint & Joy Ginger House Painting event at Sateria Beachside Restaurant. Enjoy a delightful and artistic addition to your holiday and let your inner artist shine as you decorate the gingerbread houses with festive colours and design. Priced at IDR 450,000 per person.

Little Master Chef Cookies Decoration

The little ones can indulge in the joy of baking and decorating their favourite cookies at the Little Master Chef Cookies Decoration event. Held at Sorrento Restaurant on Thursday, 21 December 2023, starting at 3pm, this hands-on experience will be a fun activity for the kids as they revel in the buttery scent, crunchy bites and sweet taste of their all-time favourite cookies. Priced at IDR 350,000 per child.

YHI Sparkling Treatment

While the kids enjoy the fun festive programmes at the resort, the adults can indulge in a relaxing experience amid the festive excitement. The YHI Sparkling Treatment offers a rejuvenating treatment, incorporating a unique blend of rainforest treatment, gentle raindrop massage, warm oil pouring, and an Asian scalp massage that promises deep relaxation. Priced at IDR 1,350,000 per person or IDR 2,600,000 per couple, this treatment promises a tranquil escape that restores the body, mind and soul.

Sumptuous Christmas Feasts

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, treat your loved ones to a Christmas Eve Dinner curated by the talented culinary team. Priced at IDR 980,000++ per person, the sumptuous dinner includes soft drinks, a selection of wines, and signature cocktails, ensuring guests enjoy a joyous and gastronomic celebration.

Luxuriate in a sumptuous buffet spread to welcome the most wonderful time of the year with the Christmas Brunch. Held on Monday, 25 December 2023 at El Patio Restaurant, from 12pm to 3pm, the brunch includes soft drinks, a selection of wines, and signature cocktails, serenaded by live music for a truly festive experience. Priced at IDR 980,000++ per person.

Sparkling Festive Activities

Of course, the family-friendly resort has prepared a range of exciting festive activities for families on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On 24 December 2023, guests can enjoy the Kidsdom Joy Christmas Party (3pm – 4pm), Christmas Movie Night (6.30pm), Christmas Choir during dinner (7pm to finish), and Santa and Elf Gift around the restaurant (8pm). On 25 December 2023, enjoy the Magic Show (11am), Santa Parade with Barong (12pm), Bird Show (3pm), and Christmas Movie Night (6.30pm).

Check out Meliá Bali’s full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 386 7789 or email reservation.meliabali@melia.com

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 510 | +62 811 3867 789 (WA)

reservation.meliabali@melia.com

meliabali.com