Prepare to dive into a world of culinary indulgence and festive merriments as the Hilton Bali Resort has curated a series of lively events to celebrate the magic of the season. From an eclectic array of tantalising feasts to the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year-end holiday at Hilton Bali Resort promises wonderful experiences for guests

Hilton Bali Resort’s dedication to its sustainability practices is at the heart of its culinary experiences. The resort is proud to announce that 80% of the culinary creations showcased in its festive programme are locally sourced and produced from neighbouring communities. Not only does this guarantee freshness and high-quality ingredients but this initiative supports local producers and reduces their carbon footprint, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Christmas Feasts

During the Christmas period, the resort has prepared a Balinese BBQ Dinner on Friday, 22 December 2023, from 6pm to 10pm at Taman Sari, priced at IDR 525,000++ per person. Additionally, the Beachfront Garden presents the Soulful BBQ on Saturday, 23 December 2023 from 12pm to 4pm, priced at IDR 320,000++ per person.

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, the resort presents the Christmas Eve Earth Ocean Dinner at Grain. Held from 6pm to 10pm, the dinner will showcase live interactive cooking and fresh seafood stalls. The night will feature a live band for entertainment along with sparkling wine and craft beer selections, special Christmas cocktails and mulled wine. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person.

Meanwhile at The Shore, join the Christmas Eve Wine & Dine, an indulgent 4-course set menu dinner. Held from 6pm to 10pm, the dinner will feature a live cheese bar menu and their cellar’s fantastic wines. Priced at IDR 800,000++ per person, enjoy live duo sets, explore the wine bazaar, and revel in the Sangria promotions.

On Christmas Day, Monday, 25 December 2023, The Shore offers the Ocean Platter Christmas Dinner from 6pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 800,000++ per person, delight in the ocean platter masterpiece paired with exquisite wines, serenaded by the soothing tunes of a live jazz band.

At Grain, join the Christmas Grill Dinner from 6pm to 10pm. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person, celebrate the spirit of the season with the resort’s crowd-pleasing Christmas grill menu and a variety of local festive drinks, accompanied by a Live Latino band.

New Year’s Festivities

On New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2023, the resort presents Pirates Night at Graha Paruman, from 6pm to 11pm. Indulge in a feast for the senses with an exquisite dinner, featuring a live band, a live DJ, and a Tarot reader. Priced at IDR 1,600,000++ per person and IDR 800,000++ per child, usher in the New Year with a fun night filled with music, dancing, and good company as you count down to midnight and marvel at the dazzling fireworks.

At The Shore, enjoy a tantalising last supper during the New Year’s Eve Wine & Dine from 6pm to 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person, the dinner features a lavish 3-course set menu, with optional wine pairing available.

Over at Paon Bali, embark on a culinary journey during the New Year’s Eve Balinese Dinner, held from 6pm to 10pm. The dinner will feature the unique Balinese Megibung dinner, a communal feast that brings people together. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per couple, the dinner will be paired with the finest local Balinese wines.

The following day, welcome the first day of 2024 with the Lazy Monday, a barbecue feast at the Beachfront Garden from 12pm to 5pm. Priced at IDR 550,000++ per person, savour free-flow Bloody Marys, chill island tunes by the live DJ performance, and specialty cocktails. The barbecue will feature an array of meat and seafood options, alongside housemade dressings and salads.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 4584 or email dpsba_fb@hilton.com

Hilton Bali Resort

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 773 377 | +62 811 3830 4584

dpsba_fb@hilton.com

baliresort.hilton.com